News of current Mrs World Caroline Jurie taking the crown off the new Mrs Sri Lanka winner, Pushpika De Silva's head because she was 'divorced' shocked the world.

'Mrs Sri Lanka' beauty queen injured after her crown was seized by a rival seeking her disqualification https://t.co/vpttC7pkYL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2021

Not just Pushpika but even the organizers were taken aback by Caroline's questionable behaviour and had expressed regret. De Silva had even filed a complaint against Jurie for the same.

#MrsSriLanka 👸 - Pushpika Sandamai has reportedly lodged a complaint at Cinnamon Garden police regarding last night #MrsSriLanka incident - Reports Hiru News #LKA #SriLanka https://t.co/IIMA12ztU7 — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) April 5, 2021

According to reports, Colombo police has now arrested the current Mrs World on charges of assault over her brutal snatching of the crown off the head of the new "Mrs Sri Lanka".

De Silva however said that she is ready to drop the charge if Jurie would make a public apology for injuring her. But she refused. In a statement De Silva said,

I tried to end this out of court, but she has refused," de Silva said. "I can forgive, but not forget.

According to the police, a court hearing was fixed for April 19 and Jurie and her associate were released on bail on Thursday after creating a scene on stage on Sunday.

Mrs De Silva has now been re-crowned.