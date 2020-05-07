It’s a given that the pandemic is having a huge impact on our mental health. For some, it is subtle and for others, it could be extreme. The range of mental health issues we may be facing can range from something as small as sleeplessness to something as serious as suicides.

Things like social distancing, isolation and quarantine and the various uncertainties present in this pandemic are triggering psychological mediators like worry, frustration, anger, guilt, helplessness, loneliness, and nervousness. The extreme manifestation of this becomes suicidal tendencies or behavior.

People prefer to escape the overwhelming present by ending their lives. It’s found that 90% of global suicides are because of an individual's health condition. The most common example of this is depression.

Such examples have also been gathered from previous pandemics. For example in Hong Kong the suicide rate among the elderly increased during and after SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in 2003.

Here are a few tips in order to deal with any negative thoughts:

- Avoid spending too much time on news and completely avoid sources that propagate non-credible news and misinformation. (This also includes whatsapp forwards). This will reduce the fear and panic. This overwhelming tsunami of news causes what is come to be known as an infodemic and is dangerous.

- Try and help people who suffer from mental health issues like depression and anxiety by providing appropriate support.

- Try and provide what you can such as food, medicines to those in need during lockdown.

- Change your perspective and try to look at it as something that is temporary and will eventually pass. Tell yourself that you have chosen to stay at home because it is the right and safe option.