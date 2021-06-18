Loyal, caring, and altogether adorable, dogs are far too precious, and this incident of police dogs in Vadodara is just another proof of that.

In Vadodara, two police dogs bid a final salute to their fallen colleague, sniffer dog Meena who passed away at the age of 7.

Final salute to their colleague , Meena. pic.twitter.com/bYuceNlsee — Shamsher Singh IPS (@Shamsher_IPS) June 17, 2021

IPS officer Shamsher Singh shared the photo online, and people were moved by the image:

Vadodara police's sniffer dog Meena , aged 7, passed away on Thursday and was bid final adieu by friends and the department in Vadodara https://t.co/Mt9izm7ZIp — Aditi Raja (@aditijf) June 17, 2021

I too salute the brave innocent soul 😔🙏🙏🙏 May she have a wonderful life beyond the rainbow bridge 🌈 https://t.co/IjKb1lMerR — anu shukla, (@ashukla30) June 18, 2021

Nowadays they are far better than human beings..#ShibaArmy https://t.co/mcfz15dEqS — Dhawal (@Indian_Dhawal) June 18, 2021

Priceless adorable farewell. — a.k. singh (@aksingh80140880) June 18, 2021

So touching😥

Salute 🙏 — Himanshu Thawait (@thawait11111) June 17, 2021

The way they paid the homage was incredible.Animals've indeed more emotions to express for their lovely counterparts.A deep inspiring message for human beings.Guess What???? — Harsh G (@HarshGu09624076) June 17, 2021

Salute to man's best friend.wether its a war or a rescue mission or to sniff drugs or also a destressr therapist or a loving and faithful companion God's finest creation 'DOG".and just imagine all the above without any expectations. Jaihind — Vikrant Urval (@UrvalVikrant) June 17, 2021

One of the most braviest species we have in our forces. In todays world we can trust our pets more than our near dear one.

May hsi soul RIP

They also deserve much respect. — Aman Kumar Tandi (@AmanKumarTandi5) June 17, 2021

Truly the goodest bois!