Loyal, caring, and altogether adorable, dogs are far too precious, and this incident of police dogs in Vadodara is just another proof of that. 

In Vadodara, two police dogs bid a final salute to their fallen colleague, sniffer dog Meena who passed away at the age of 7. 

IPS officer Shamsher Singh shared the photo online, and people were moved by the image: 

Truly the goodest bois! 