The man who brandished a gun in Jamia Nagar, and injured one student by firing, went live on Facebook to document the incident.

Jamia attacker went live on Facebook. Announced it to the world in his posts that he is going to Attack Shaheen Bagh. Ended up attacking Jamia and shot at a student. Imagine if Delhi Police took him seriously it could have been prevented. If there was a will.. #JamiaViolence pic.twitter.com/YlCONHy0mf — Stuti (@StuteeMishra) January 30, 2020

Identified as Gopal, the man also kept posting things, which includes hinting towards an attack at Shaheen Bagh.

His Facebook account is full of hatred and threats. He has gone live on his account before the shooting at Jamia. pic.twitter.com/MnBLgzer2W — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 30, 2020

Rambhakt Gopal has been posting on Facebook about his plans. Live streaming from what I gather.

He's chanting slogans of giving azaadi to those marching.

How's he a protestor?

It's channels like you who normalize terrorists. @republic pic.twitter.com/Jf1pjSuGNK — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) January 30, 2020

Read the comments on his live post on fb..looks like he has an entire gang.... new “terrorist” Rambhakt Gopal!!! pic.twitter.com/o0rLOWsV6i — VW (@drVW30) January 30, 2020

He called himself the 'only Hindu' around and even said that he'd want to be wrapped in a saffron cloth if he passes away.

He was trying to live stream the whole incident. Look at the comments on his video. pic.twitter.com/ajiA8Z4XwV — Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) January 30, 2020

Apart from this, there are several videos of him going live on Facebook while the incident happened. These videos are still present on his account and have not been removed, hours after they were uploaded.

See the Facebook profile of 'Rambhakt Gopal' he came live on Facebook before the incident at #Jamia. Just read the comments under his post. Most of the people are appreciating him & chanting Jai Shree Ram !! #ArrestAnuragThakur pic.twitter.com/P2JmgBwhqE — Irfan (@NextToSRK) January 30, 2020

Delhi Police should immediately arrest @ianuragthakur for instigating hate crime. Amit Shah should resign. This person - Rambhakt Gopal - shot at #Jamia student today. He went live on Facebook, boasting about his terrorist act while people #JamiaViolence #NathuramGodse pic.twitter.com/mYEZgaVETm — Vinay Sharma (@sharmavinay_) January 30, 2020

Facebook live before shooting and see comments, how difficult for police to arrest all those provoking him for this?



#jamiafiring #Jamia #gopal pic.twitter.com/PN9sBErXsb — Speak the Truth - ♫☼►◄ © (@mujworld) January 30, 2020

Earlier today, Gopal took to the streets with a gun in his hands and started firing while shouting - ye lo azaadi.

This left one student injured in the hand. He was later taken to the hospital.

#Jamia @ 1:50 PM | 30th January



A man with gun was walking shouting he is gonna shoot and the police did nothing, he shot towards us,



A Student has been shot on the hand and is being taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/WkTYuhwEID — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) January 30, 2020

Gopal is currently in police custody and is being questioned about his motives and where he got the gun from.