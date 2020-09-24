Apple has launched its first online store in India and is offering its full range of products and services. 

And while you have everything from iPhones and iPads to MacBooks, Apple’s most expensive device on the store is a super configured Mac Pro starting from a whopping ₹53,02,800.

One of the most powerful devices meant for professionals, Mac Pro allows for major component upgrades for a more powerful CPU performance.

Also, this is just the starting price. Maximizing configurations to include the most powerful processors and maximum storage and memory would push the cost up to over ₹53 lakh. Upgrading the processor to a 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz will cost an additional ₹1,00,000.

The option to upgrade certain specifications of a MacBook or a Mac is available in many countries, including India, too.

Few customers who browsed the website soon after its launch noticed that $1 stands for ₹100 on Apple India Online Store.

Others just made memes.

Because obviously, we aren't going to buy it. LOL.

Tbh, I wouldn't have opened the website by any chance, if not for this story.