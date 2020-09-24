Apple has launched its first online store in India and is offering its full range of products and services.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

And while you have everything from iPhones and iPads to MacBooks, Apple’s most expensive device on the store is a super configured Mac Pro starting from a whopping ₹53,02,800.

One of the most powerful devices meant for professionals, Mac Pro allows for major component upgrades for a more powerful CPU performance.

Also, this is just the starting price. Maximizing configurations to include the most powerful processors and maximum storage and memory would push the cost up to over ₹53 lakh. Upgrading the processor to a 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz will cost an additional ₹1,00,000.

The option to upgrade certain specifications of a MacBook or a Mac is available in many countries, including India, too.

Few customers who browsed the website soon after its launch noticed that $1 stands for ₹100 on Apple India Online Store.

Every event by @Apple is a newsflash! Note: 1$ here is 100₹ https://t.co/TyXOYIcxyB — Meet Balar (@balar_meet) September 23, 2020

Others just made memes.

I can get a Mac Pro (everything max with steel framed wheels and pro stand) now at just ₹60 lakhs. Sweet! #AppleStoreindia #appleindia pic.twitter.com/5lPO5lnUGp — Praveen Nag (@prvee_n) September 23, 2020

A maxed out Mac Pro with the Pro Display XDR and the Pro Stand cost about Rs. 60 lakh in India. 🌚 #AppleStoreindia pic.twitter.com/ePElmSOyTH — manab jyoti sarmah (@manabsays) September 23, 2020

Me buying the cheapest iMac configuration after apple online store opens in india😂 thank you @Apple for such relief 🙊#AppleStoreindia #appleindia pic.twitter.com/4yVaijvDvc — ShAdy🧨 (@NatKhatShady) September 23, 2020

Because obviously, we aren't going to buy it. LOL.

Tbh, I wouldn't have opened the website by any chance, if not for this story.