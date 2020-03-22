The count of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 300 and the virus is rapidly spreading. In order to control this situation, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi requested citizens to observe a 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' today from 7am to 9 pm.
The PM has requested people to stay indoors during the hours of curfew. All public transportation including metros have been suspended on this day.
In light of the Janta Curfew, people from across the country are sharing pictures of deserted roads and markets.
#WATCH Train services suspended, roads free from traffic as citizens of Mumbai observe #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/fkYYb381W6— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
ONE INDIA ONE PEOPLE - BRAVO 🇮🇳!!! pic.twitter.com/SWX91WWd7I— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 22, 2020
Empty streets in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Bazar and Palampur pave way for a successful #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/CO4e5KlgnQ— DD News (@DDNewslive) March 22, 2020
Pin drop silence at Historical ridge ground Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.#Reports Sanjeev Sundriyal #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewWithAIR #IndiaFightsCorona #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/CmTso6DZng— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 22, 2020
Pictures saying everything! #JantaCurfew is going success @narendramodi ji🙏🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/NEr4aPtE5A— Harsh🇮🇳 (@Khangat_Harsh) March 22, 2020
Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏— Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020
Well done patna....@narendramodi we are with you sir.....#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/zdz1Z6nQpD— Aashish_Akkians 👊 (@AAkkians) March 22, 2020
It's good to see how people are taking #JantaCurfew seriously.#India_fight_Corona #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewMarch22 pic.twitter.com/9AcwMm6OuX— Anjali Datt (@anjali_datt) March 22, 2020
Normally the streets that are full of traffic gave a deserted look, thanks to people for supporting #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/7tFuwiy9uC— Mayank Sinha 🇮🇳 (@mayank_dhn) March 22, 2020
#JantaCurfew in far flung #Doda in #Jammu & #Kashmir . Pan-India impact of PM @narendramodi 's appeal. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 22, 2020
#JantaCurfew This is Marathahalli bridge right now! Thank You Bangaloreans! For responding to PM @narendramodi call.— Shannu Kaw (@ShannuKaw) March 22, 2020
Video from #CannughtPlace taken by me at 9 AM today. No one is on the road. People of Delhi is staying inside their homes. #JantaCurfew @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/67La2RNk76— Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) March 22, 2020
#JantaCurfew: The vegetable wholesale market in #Chandigarh closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for self-imposed curfew. pic.twitter.com/zR0AKondyi— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Delhi: A flock of pigeons gather in Connaught Place area, as people restrict their movement in the national capital amid #JantaCurfew today announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/axyxt8fUxX— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
Full support to #JantaCurfew— jayesh s (@optomjayesh) March 22, 2020
From asias biggest onion market Lasalgaon ( nasik)
Thanks to our visionary prime minister shri @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/xsLl0T4ihu
The PM has also asked citizens to step out into their balconies at 5pm to clap for those who are working despite everything. This includes the healthcare workers, delivery executives and others who don't have the option of working from home.
Stay safe, stay indoors.