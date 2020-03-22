The count of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 300 and the virus is rapidly spreading. In order to control this situation,  the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi requested citizens to observe a 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' today from 7am to 9 pm.

pm modi
Source: Economic Times

The PM has requested people to stay indoors during the hours of curfew. All public transportation including metros have been suspended on this day. 

In light of the Janta Curfew, people from across the country are sharing pictures of deserted roads and markets. 

The PM has also asked citizens to step out into their balconies at 5pm to clap for those who are working despite everything. This includes the healthcare workers, delivery executives and others who don't have the option of working from home. 

Stay safe, stay indoors. 