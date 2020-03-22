The count of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 300 and the virus is rapidly spreading. In order to control this situation, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi requested citizens to observe a 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' today from 7am to 9 pm.

The PM has requested people to stay indoors during the hours of curfew. All public transportation including metros have been suspended on this day.

In light of the Janta Curfew, people from across the country are sharing pictures of deserted roads and markets.

#WATCH Train services suspended, roads free from traffic as citizens of Mumbai observe #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/fkYYb381W6 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

ONE INDIA ONE PEOPLE - BRAVO 🇮🇳!!! pic.twitter.com/SWX91WWd7I — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 22, 2020

Empty streets in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Bazar and Palampur pave way for a successful #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/CO4e5KlgnQ — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 22, 2020

Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏

.

.#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate pic.twitter.com/KsY5adOjQX — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020

Normally the streets that are full of traffic gave a deserted look, thanks to people for supporting #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/7tFuwiy9uC — Mayank Sinha 🇮🇳 (@mayank_dhn) March 22, 2020

#JantaCurfew This is Marathahalli bridge right now! Thank You Bangaloreans! For responding to PM @narendramodi call.



(If u are not from Bangalore, you won't appreciate what a miracle this is) pic.twitter.com/ejfeLZIoLR — Shannu Kaw (@ShannuKaw) March 22, 2020

Video from #CannughtPlace taken by me at 9 AM today. No one is on the road. People of Delhi is staying inside their homes. #JantaCurfew @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/67La2RNk76 — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) March 22, 2020

#JantaCurfew: The vegetable wholesale market in #Chandigarh closed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for self-imposed curfew. pic.twitter.com/zR0AKondyi — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Delhi: A flock of pigeons gather in Connaught Place area, as people restrict their movement in the national capital amid #JantaCurfew today announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/axyxt8fUxX — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Full support to #JantaCurfew

From asias biggest onion market Lasalgaon ( nasik)

Thanks to our visionary prime minister shri @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/xsLl0T4ihu — jayesh s (@optomjayesh) March 22, 2020

The PM has also asked citizens to step out into their balconies at 5pm to clap for those who are working despite everything. This includes the healthcare workers, delivery executives and others who don't have the option of working from home.

Stay safe, stay indoors.