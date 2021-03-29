The giant ship blocking the Suez Canal is finally moving, and outlying frigates are literally honking with joy.
While the ship is floating again, it's not clear how soon the waterway will be open to traffic.
Diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, after which the ship finally broke through.
People understandably reacted with joy and relief.
THE SHIP MOVED!! Although just 17 metres but this is good indication. The tugboats are all sounding their foghorns in jubilation.#SuezBLOCKED #suezcanel #Suez #Evergreenship #Evergiven pic.twitter.com/rC6hLweeCH— headline.kwt® (@HeadlineKwt) March 29, 2021
Finally she is moving, hope it will bring normalcy soon.#SuezCrisis #Evergreenship pic.twitter.com/hEgCxUbaYV— Cdr Aanan. 🇮🇳 (@Veteran__007) March 29, 2021
The ship was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment.#SuezCanal #Evergreenship #evergiven https://t.co/ZfDnvNaOCT— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) March 29, 2021
There are currently still 450 ships stuck in the logjam. Let's hope it all clears up soon.