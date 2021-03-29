The giant ship blocking the Suez Canal is finally moving, and outlying frigates are literally honking with joy.

While the ship is floating again, it's not clear how soon the waterway will be open to traffic.

Diggers removed 27,000 cubic meters of sand, after which the ship finally broke through.

People understandably reacted with joy and relief.

There are currently still 450 ships stuck in the logjam. Let's hope it all clears up soon.