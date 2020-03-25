Amid the coronavirus scare, there is a lot of different information about the virus that is hard to track. But finally, we have a website which is completely dedicated to the Covid-19 in India.

This website called the Covid19india.org is basically a Covid-19 tracker which is maintained by a group of dedicated volunteers who curate news coming from state bulletins, press releases and news houses.

The search portal provides options of cumulative and daily virus spread trends. It also provides updated statistics state wise.

There is also a feature in the website called cluster which live tracks every person who is infected by the virus.

So now that there is an accurate portal for help, one can avoid all the confusion regarding coronavirus.