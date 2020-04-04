Yesterday, PM Modi asked us to switch off all our lights on Sunday at 9 PM, and spark up a few candles or phone lights for 9 minutes. This is to show solidarity for the fight against coronavirus. However, the power industry has said that a sudden drop in demand will create a challenging situation.

To deal with a drop in usage, followed by a sharp spike, there might be load-shedding from 8 PM onwards, followed by a staggered return to normal after 9.09 PM.

This may be done to avoid the crashing of the country's electrical grids. Unexpected things can happen when such a large population switches the electricity on and off.

Even experts aren't sure exactly what to expect on Sunday night, so let's hope all goes well and we don't end up spending the next week in darkness.