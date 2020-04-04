Yesterday, PM Modi asked us to switch off all our lights on Sunday at 9 PM, and spark up a few candles or phone lights for 9 minutes. This is to show solidarity for the fight against coronavirus. However, the power industry has said that a sudden drop in demand will create a challenging situation.

To deal with a drop in usage, followed by a sharp spike, there might be load-shedding from 8 PM onwards, followed by a staggered return to normal after 9.09 PM.

Source: Green Tech Lead

This may be done to avoid the crashing of the country's electrical grids. Unexpected things can happen when such a large population switches the electricity on and off.

Source: Energy Log

Even experts aren't sure exactly what to expect on Sunday night, so let's hope all goes well and we don't end up spending the next week in darkness.