In these challenging times, we all are undoubtedly scared. With the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, it has become extremely important to keep a few hacks in mind in case of any uncertainty due to COVID-19.

In case you are waiting for medical help and you feel shortness of breath, here is a simple thing you can do at home. All you need to do is lie down on your stomach.

According to Hackensack Meridian Health, proning is the process of placing a person in respiratory distress onto their stomachs for better expansion of back lungs and enhanced body movements which will overall lead to betterment in breathing. 

Even the hospitals have a proning team that consists of six experts: registered nurses, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, patient care technicians and anaesthesia physicians.

Source: Forbes

Everyone may benefit from proning unless you have spinal instability, unstable fractures, open wounds, burns or are pregnant.

Stay safe, stay healthy & stay well!