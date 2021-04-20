In these challenging times, we all are undoubtedly scared. With the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, it has become extremely important to keep a few hacks in mind in case of any uncertainty due to COVID-19.

In case you are waiting for medical help and you feel shortness of breath, here is a simple thing you can do at home. All you need to do is lie down on your stomach.

According to Hackensack Meridian Health, proning is the process of placing a person in respiratory distress onto their stomachs for better expansion of back lungs and enhanced body movements which will overall lead to betterment in breathing.

Even the hospitals have a proning team that consists of six experts: registered nurses, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, patient care technicians and anaesthesia physicians.

Everyone may benefit from proning unless you have spinal instability, unstable fractures, open wounds, burns or are pregnant.

Stay safe, stay healthy & stay well!