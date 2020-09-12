Us Indians never really bother about tornadoes because we don't really have big ones here. We get cyclones, a lot of them but not tornadoes, not really. But in countries like the US, it takes a lot of lives every year. But do you know what's worse than a tornado? A freaking FIRENADO.
I am not kidding. Look at this. From the information we could gather, this seems to be in California, where wildfires are currently raging.
just what 2020 was missing... A FIRENADO pic.twitter.com/HSsGOXzVBx— Yasshole (@nimbimm) September 11, 2020
Everyone's losing their mind. And can you honestly, blame them.
Im telling ya all we got a meteor heading towards us these mfs just ain’t telling us https://t.co/MFVtyaQaeE— Anti Existence (@bitchplss18) September 12, 2020
This is awful. This is just terrifying, this seems like End Times shit and that's just so unsettling. https://t.co/ACWAMKfgoi— Isaiah (@IsannKeket) September 12, 2020
He was ahead of his time https://t.co/jm7dIHTVnX— sardonyx🔸 (@TheJasmyneShow) September 11, 2020
YALL BETTER STOP PLAYIN AROUND AND TAKE CARE OF THE FUCKING PLANET SHE IS HURTING DO YALL SEE THIS SHIT. Nah. I’m mad. https://t.co/p7E7GLVk17— anna (@annalfiore) September 12, 2020
Somebody about to make a killer landing on earth to fuck shit up! We about to be in aliens vs predators lol https://t.co/u2mNJaDiPd— 𝒜𝓅𝑜𝓁𝓁𝑜™️ (@mrvitamindee) September 12, 2020
Looks like the apocalypse and the fact that the siren is going off makes it fucking worse https://t.co/akQZ0WW0Cp— Veed. (@DaaveedCharleau) September 12, 2020
humans literally have 1 job living on earth and that is to fucking take care of it and they're too FUCKING INCOMPETENT TO EVEN DO THAT. ABOLISH HUMANITY. https://t.co/2azS6dzXqe— sajl ☾ (72%) (@sajlxo) September 12, 2020
what.the.fuck. and yall still think climate change is afucking hoax. I BETTER SE YALL RECYCLING, REUSING, AND REDUCING YOUR CONSUMERISM. ITS LITERALLY ON FIRE. also, fuck those pp that did that gender fucking reveal. lame as fuck and old. https://t.co/2wIVk5uDd5— xo ✨ (@Junicuco) September 12, 2020
At this point making plans for the future is so fuckin useless https://t.co/D8Pa3xSEdp— #BLM (@liljuper) September 11, 2020
The book of revelations been coming in clutch this year https://t.co/dnWgAW5xom— Jayke Widda Y (9/5) (@jayke818) September 12, 2020
September 11, 2020
Bad memories pic.twitter.com/AeDwMkTR5O— Ken Kenny (@BlasianGiraffe) September 11, 2020
Yesssssss. I had FIRENADO...... pic.twitter.com/BDxC13Uy6D— The Infamous El Milo 🇵🇷 (@Boreekwaa) September 12, 2020
This is the end of days, man! What have we done to the planet?