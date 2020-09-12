Us Indians never really bother about tornadoes because we don't really have big ones here. We get cyclones, a lot of them but not tornadoes, not really. But in countries like the US, it takes a lot of lives every year. But do you know what's worse than a tornado? A freaking FIRENADO.  

Source: Inquirer

I am not kidding. Look at this. From the information we could gather, this seems to be in California, where wildfires are currently raging. 

Everyone's losing their mind. And can you honestly, blame them. 

This is the end of days, man! What have we done to the planet?