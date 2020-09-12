Us Indians never really bother about tornadoes because we don't really have big ones here. We get cyclones, a lot of them but not tornadoes, not really. But in countries like the US, it takes a lot of lives every year. But do you know what's worse than a tornado? A freaking FIRENADO.

I am not kidding. Look at this. From the information we could gather, this seems to be in California, where wildfires are currently raging.

just what 2020 was missing... A FIRENADO pic.twitter.com/HSsGOXzVBx — Yasshole (@nimbimm) September 11, 2020

Everyone's losing their mind. And can you honestly, blame them.

Im telling ya all we got a meteor heading towards us these mfs just ain’t telling us https://t.co/MFVtyaQaeE — Anti Existence (@bitchplss18) September 12, 2020

This is awful. This is just terrifying, this seems like End Times shit and that's just so unsettling. https://t.co/ACWAMKfgoi — Isaiah (@IsannKeket) September 12, 2020

At this point America is getting jumped https://t.co/YqWzVSqNHo — ShadowChuck (@shadow_chuck) September 12, 2020

He was ahead of his time https://t.co/jm7dIHTVnX — sardonyx🔸 (@TheJasmyneShow) September 11, 2020

YALL BETTER STOP PLAYIN AROUND AND TAKE CARE OF THE FUCKING PLANET SHE IS HURTING DO YALL SEE THIS SHIT. Nah. I’m mad. https://t.co/p7E7GLVk17 — anna (@annalfiore) September 12, 2020

Somebody about to make a killer landing on earth to fuck shit up! We about to be in aliens vs predators lol https://t.co/u2mNJaDiPd — 𝒜𝓅𝑜𝓁𝓁𝑜™️ (@mrvitamindee) September 12, 2020

Looks like the apocalypse and the fact that the siren is going off makes it fucking worse https://t.co/akQZ0WW0Cp — Veed. (@DaaveedCharleau) September 12, 2020

2020 is really a crazy ass movie 😂 https://t.co/C6DhyUAdGu — wavepapi 🌊 (@Ty_rizzal) September 12, 2020

Like mfs really needed more shit to be scared of ? https://t.co/dgqdwP3UZ5 — Certified Lover Boy🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@_justin14) September 12, 2020

humans literally have 1 job living on earth and that is to fucking take care of it and they're too FUCKING INCOMPETENT TO EVEN DO THAT. ABOLISH HUMANITY. https://t.co/2azS6dzXqe — sajl ☾ (72%) (@sajlxo) September 12, 2020

what.the.fuck. and yall still think climate change is afucking hoax. I BETTER SE YALL RECYCLING, REUSING, AND REDUCING YOUR CONSUMERISM. ITS LITERALLY ON FIRE. also, fuck those pp that did that gender fucking reveal. lame as fuck and old. https://t.co/2wIVk5uDd5 — xo ✨ (@Junicuco) September 12, 2020

At this point making plans for the future is so fuckin useless https://t.co/D8Pa3xSEdp — #BLM (@liljuper) September 11, 2020

our governments who didn’t take climate change seriously are responsible for this 😒 stop blaming regular ass people for not biking to work https://t.co/Ysy9XBO315 — AJ (@ccleen_) September 11, 2020

The book of revelations been coming in clutch this year https://t.co/dnWgAW5xom — Jayke Widda Y (9/5) (@jayke818) September 12, 2020

Yesssssss. I had FIRENADO...... pic.twitter.com/BDxC13Uy6D — The Infamous El Milo 🇵🇷 (@Boreekwaa) September 12, 2020

This is the end of days, man! What have we done to the planet?