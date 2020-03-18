The coronavirus pandemic has left people across the world in quarantine. While the virus is spreading at an alarming rate, people undoubtedly are worried about how it may affect their lives.

But amidst these difficult times, people from different parts of the world are offering help, creating hashtags and finding unique ways to help those in need.

So, here are a few heartwarming examples of how people came together to help one another

1. A UK based woman created a postcard for her elderly neighbours who are self-isolating. The postcard included space for personal details and if they wanted help with any of the activities listed out on it. This went viral with the hashtag #viralkindness

Becky my wonderful wife came up with a great idea last night, and it's already going viral. Wash your hands, print this, fill it out and pop it in your neighbour's letterbox. Simples. #viralkindness #COVID_19uk #coronavirusuk https://t.co/wnxVhvk742 pic.twitter.com/tnVQMIiSMI — Jonny Green (@MrJonnyGreen) March 13, 2020

2. This Muslim couple in Scotland helped the local community in need by arranging coronavirus relief packages and delivered them around for free.

My heart can't 😭



This Muslim couple, owners of a corner shop in Scotland, assembled Corona Virus relief packages for the elderly and those in need so and delivered them around their village for FREE



THIS IS HUMANITY



WE NEED MORE OF THIS ❤ pic.twitter.com/te1YX0S5eo — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 13, 2020

3. Hollywood actors like Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner and Josh Gad used social media to read books to children who are stuck at home during the quarantine

4. This young man helped a sick elderly couple find some toilet paper. The elderly man had been trying to search for it the entire day but couldn't get it.

Checking out today at CVS when an elderly man with a walker...asked if there was any toilet paper in the store for him and his sick wife. He had been trying to find some all day...I offered to help...I walked him back to his car and found his wife waiting with a oxygen tank..😭💔 pic.twitter.com/NOJaoY4zth — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 15, 2020

5. This man's tweet went viral which mentioned that he will help anyone pay their bills if they are self-isolating.

fuck coronavirus



who has a bill coming up that they’re not sure they’re gonna be able to pay



send me your bill and your venmo — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 13, 2020

6. This girl's viral tweet about how she helped an elderly woman buy groceries. She shared that the woman was sitting outside the grocery shop and waited to get help from someone because she was scared of catching the virus.

I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

7. Supermarket chains in Australia and Iceland introduced dedicated shopping hours for the elderly so they didn't feel vulnerable.

Iceland Foods at Kennedy Centre, West Belfast will be opening their store between 8-9am for the elderly starting this Tuesday. The wider public are asked to respect this hour as it has been allocated for elderly people only. Would be great to see other stores now do the same 👏 pic.twitter.com/nfu5Hsz5um — Paul Doherty (@Paul_Doherty__) March 15, 2020

8. People in Italy have been singing and giving free concerts to others in quarantine from their balcony during the nationwide lockdown.

For the second night in a row, Italian tenor Maurizio Marchini went out to his balcony in Florence - a town under complete lockdown - and serenaded the entire town.



As he put it: "Same stage, different song."



Not all heroes wear capes...❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/FWHtfZQS51 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 15, 2020

9. Singapore president, cabinet ministers, and political office holders have taken a one-month pay cut to show solidarity to their citizens.

Wow! Singapore government leaders taking 1 month paycut to give bonus to frontline workers.



Philippines could never. 🙃🙃🙃 — Lui (@luwwe) February 28, 2020

10. Countries like Japan and China are sending medical supplies to countries who are battling coronavirus.

China sent medical masks to Italy, & wrote on the boxes a quote of a Roman poem: “We are waves from the same sea”



Japan had donated supplies to China, & wrote on the boxes a quote of a Chinese poem: "We have different mountains & rivers, but we share the same sun, moon, & sky." — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 14, 2020

11. In a heartwarming notice, the teenagers initiated to run errands for anyone who feels vulnerable due to coronavirus.

Lots of elderly people live in my building. This was posted on the door today. The kids are alright. #COVID19 #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/OQyL5rjp08 — Shane O’Brien (@ShaneDCB) March 14, 2020

12. This tweet about a working mom's kids mailing her about her well being.

Told my kids to email me so they could check-in as often as they want. Just got an email simply wanting to check in on me & see how I was doing. Cue the tears. The world will be okay—follow the kid’s lead as they charge forward w/ compassion. #kindnesskillscovid — Michelle Williamson (@mw_therapist) March 16, 2020

13. This tweet about a youngster helping out a pregnant woman buy things in need.

I bought an extremely pregnant woman some wipes, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer today. My only regret is that since everyone is so panic-stricken over all this, i wasn't able to buy more for her. She needs it more than i do right now. #kindnesskillscovid — Nate G. (@Microphoniac_96) March 17, 2020

14. Celebrities like Noel Fielding launched online art competition for children who are staying home amid the coronavirus outbreak. This was to keep the children in high spirits.

@noelfielding11 @joelycett LOVE! , by Lily and LUKE, using the log pile and garden detritus 😊 pic.twitter.com/Kq3mZZMGWw — Kathryn Hayman (@kjsparky) March 15, 2020

15. Asking people to buy gift certificates to help support small businesses.

A good tip from a pal: support small businesses TODAY by buying gift certificates. They get the money now, you can go back and use the gift card later! — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) March 13, 2020

Small acts of kindness like these is all one needs to bind us together.