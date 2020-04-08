The worldwide lockdown has been hard to get used to. Especially for little kids who can't comprehend why they aren't allowed to play with their friends anymore.

These two kids in Scotland were going through something similar.

And so their parents decided to get them a reservation at Mummy and Daddy's restaurant, giving them a complete going-out experience.

In this adorable video shared by their father, Evan and Lucas can be seen walking up the porch of their house and being greeted by their mother, who plays their server. And then get food made by the special head chef, their father.

From reservation to menu and drinks in wine glasses, these two adorable boys got the full restaurant experience they'd been missing.

Watch the full video here:

Don't their smiles just light up your day?