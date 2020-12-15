Who says jails are bad? I mean, have you taken a look at these Nordic prison cells yet?

Nordic prison cells look like $3,000 apartments in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/vULaJJuNfi — Darrell ❄ Owens (@IDoTheThinking) December 12, 2020

These prisons cells are so fancy that they come with a common area for inmates.

In a tweet, that has since, gone viral, Darrell Owens explains the importance of rehabilitation in steering away offenders from their previous lifestyle.

If your goal is to rehabilitate people and steer them away from criminal lifestyles, curious which environment would foster a better outcome.



USA vs Sweden pic.twitter.com/T5Jy69E40u — Darrell ❄ Owens (@IDoTheThinking) December 12, 2020

He also compares the state of prison cells in the US and in Nordic regions.

Trick question: US prison system isnt supposed to rehabilitate!



Cant keep the money pumping through the criminal justice system, the bloated police budgets and bloated incarceration spending if perpetual criminalization wheel stops churning. — Darrell ❄ Owens (@IDoTheThinking) December 12, 2020

Given the fantastic state and conditions of the Nordic prison cells, it wouldn't come as a shock if people actually cherished their time there and pondered over their actions.

I mean, after all, they do seem like a room out of a hotel.

Seeing these, people on Twitter couldn't help but share their thoughts too.

Nordic countries also don't cut people off from their families or their employment.

Many people convicted in Nordic countries for lesser crimes only spend part of their time (weekends or nights) in prison so they can keep jobs and not be stuck in a cycle of unemployment and crime — Alex R Carver Author (@arcarver87) December 13, 2020

Really worried I'm gonna get dragged into a political discussion but I need to say it



This kinda looks like free housing, as someone who can't afford to get my own place I would happily commit a low level crime in order to get one of these free apartments with free food — Saiba Shinrei (@Saibashinreiart) December 13, 2020

As an American, I think the hardest part of understanding how this works is that we don't take care of our people when they're not in prison, so it seems absurd to take care of people when they are in prison. We punish everyone here. — David Shepard (@daveman1010220) December 13, 2020

imagine how much better our society would be if we treated inmates like human beings — Peter Kay🏴♿️🕎 (@PeterKayReports) December 12, 2020

Inmates can get day passes. We went to a Norway/Soviet Union soccer game and one of our hosts ran into a client who was serving time for murder (the inmate told us that, not the attorney). For lesser offenses, the jail on an island in the fjord encourages bringing swim suits. — John Brown (@DefyTheMoon) December 13, 2020

This is what a common area in a prison in my country (Argentina) looks like pic.twitter.com/cwFNH55y03 — Paula Giménez 💚 (@Gikerota) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, an Ohio prison put 70 honors dorm women (including my mom who has chronic heart disease and diabetes) into a dilapidated basement of the prison. Black mold, no ventilation, cockroaches, overcrowding and crammed bunks, mice, etc. — Hannah Rose 🥀🖤 (@hannahrose357) December 13, 2020

Well, one thing is for sure, these cells are so fancy, I'd commit a crime to go there.