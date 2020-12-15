Who says jails are bad? I mean, have you taken a look at these Nordic prison cells yet? 

These prisons cells are so fancy that they come with a common area for inmates. 

In a tweet, that has since, gone viral, Darrell Owens explains the importance of rehabilitation in steering away offenders from their previous lifestyle.  

He also compares the state of prison cells in the US and in Nordic regions.

Given the fantastic state and conditions of the Nordic prison cells, it wouldn't come as a shock if people actually cherished their time there and pondered over their actions. 

I mean, after all, they do seem like a room out of a hotel. 

Seeing these, people on Twitter couldn't help but share their thoughts too. 

Well, one thing is for sure, these cells are so fancy, I'd commit a crime to go there. 