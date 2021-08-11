A man from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, was recently caught after his attempt to steal money from an ATM failed miserably.

M. Upendra Roy, a 28-year-old man, really tried to steal money by breaking open an ATM machine, but he got trapped behind the machine.

Photos and videos of him attempting to flee the situation have gone viral on the internet.

According to reports, Roy, who was under the influence of alcohol, managed to reach the backside of the ATM machine by moving the plywood that had been attached to the wall behind it. However, as he attempted to crack open the machine, the sound was noticed by neighbouring people, who alerted the Mohanur police station.

When the cops arrived, they found a man trapped between a wall and an ATM machine, and he had to be rescued before he could be arrested. Roy was brought before a court magistrate the next day and put in judicial custody.

He is now imprisoned at the Namakkal Sub-Jail. The police have registered a case into the matter and have filed a report.

Have a look at the full video here: