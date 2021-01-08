Elon Musk's net worth now stands at over $188 billion, making him the richest person in the world. As happy as I'm sure Jeff Bezos is about that, we're here to put that amount in perspective. It's tough to imagine just how much money that is, so here's what his wealth is worth.

1. He could buy 2506 private islands in the Bahamas.

The most expensive private islands there are around $75 million.

2. He could purchase Buckingham Palace 38 times over, including all the artworks, antique furniture, luxury amenities, and so on.

3. He could buy 470 Airbus 747s.

4. He could finance over 31 Mars missions, which are estimated to cost $6 billion.

5. He could buy the White House 470 times over.

6. His wealth is $20 billion higher than the GDP of Algeria ($168 billion).

7. He could buy 10,500 Bugatti La Voiture Noire cars, which retail for over $18 million a pop.

8. He could buy 39 History Supreme yachts, which cost $4.8 billion each.

The history Supreme is the world's most expensive and largest superyacht. At 100 feet in length, History Supreme took three years to build, using 10,000 kgs of solid gold and platinum.

9. He could buy Ambani's Antilia house 94 times over.

10. He could buy the Salvator Mundi painting by Leonardo da Vinci 417 times over. This is the world's most expensive painting at $450 million.

So much money it boggles the mind!