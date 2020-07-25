Everything was going back to normal by July, isn't it? We were going to go back to our offices, schools were to reopen and whatnot. Ah, those dreams!

It has been 4 months since any of us have stepped outside and it hurts now to not being able to see my friends. So, I decided to make a list of things I will do with them as soon as things go back to normal (whenever that happens).

1. Go to Goa

For real this time.

We graduated, started working, some even got married. But Goa remained elusive. Not this time, this time I want the trip to happen without anyone bailing out at the last moment for once.

going to goa with riends
Source: Medium

2. Go for a live cricket/football match.

I don't know when the crowd will be allowed inside stadiums again but whenever that happens, I'd like to not procrastinate, buy the damn tickets and cheer our team from up close. 

watching a live match with friends
Source: Economic Times

3. Eat at our favourite restaurants. 

This is something that we maybe took for granted, because 'the restaurant isn't going anywhere'. Well, who knew...

There is nothing like eating, drinking and chatting with friends for hours, and I'd love to do that again when this all ends.

eating out with friends
Source: Business Insider

4. Go for karaoke.

Pre-drink, ladies night, karaoke, momos = Perfection. 

Soon, hopefully. 

karaoke nights in Delhi
Source: Trip Advisor

5. Attend a concert.

One concert, any concert. I want to be out there in a sea of people, holding my friends and listening to the music as the light-play continues. The mere thought makes me happy. 

concert with friends
Source: The Odyssey Online

6. Go for shopping.

It's been a while since my friends have convinced me to buy something I did not like at all but later realised they were correct. Need that right now.

women shopping in delhi
Source: Zee News

7. Go for late night drives for absolutely no reason.

Catching sunrise while driving towards India Gate after a few hours of wandering around with your friends, is there anything better than that?

Oh, and some road-side chai and snacks afterwards.

late night drive with friends
Source: Times of India

8. Go for club hopping.

Dancing off the worries. Yeah, that's highly needed. 

clubbing with friends
Source: Magicpin

9. Go on a road trip to the hills. 

There is nothing that soothes your heart as much as the company of your friends, some good music and a long drive to the hills with small pit stops. 

Ugh, I'll cry. 

road trip to the hills
Source: Raw Pixel

10. Watch a movie in the theater.

I can't wait to get the whole gang together and go for a fun movie in the hall, followed by some beers and great food. Sigh...

watching movies with friends
Source: Business Today

11. Aimlessly walk around in a mall.

Looking at clothes, tasting food, going into the kids' section to check out the latest toys, staring at clothes we can't afford. That kinda thing.

walking in a mall
Source: Livemint

Vaccine Gods, please shower us with your blessings.