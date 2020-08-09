It now feels like a lifetime since the lockdown was first announced. Because since then, I have just been staying inside my home, venturing out only for essential work.

And while I do miss a few things about that old normal life, there are plenty of others that I definitely do not miss in this lockdown. Like:

1. Getting stuck in traffic for hours.

Source: unsplash

2. Going to office every day.

Source: unsplash

3. Visiting crowded shopping malls.

Source: unsplash

4. Leaving the bed and getting dressed to leave the house.

Source: pexels

5. Eating junk food all the time and feeling bad about it later.

Source: unsplash

6. Spending my salary on commute.

Source: unsplash

7. Going to the gym.

Source: unsplash

8. Planning to go out.

Source: unsplash

9. Having to interact and socialise with people.

Source: unsplash

10. Being on the move every moment.

Source: unsplash

11. Having to attend weddings.

Source: unsplash

12. Meeting my nosy relatives.

Source: tabloidxo

Let us know what you think you don't miss in the lockdown.