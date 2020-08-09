It now feels like a lifetime since the lockdown was first announced. Because since then, I have just been staying inside my home, venturing out only for essential work.

And while I do miss a few things about that old normal life, there are plenty of others that I definitely do not miss in this lockdown. Like:

1. Getting stuck in traffic for hours.

2. Going to office every day.

3. Visiting crowded shopping malls.

4. Leaving the bed and getting dressed to leave the house.

5. Eating junk food all the time and feeling bad about it later.

6. Spending my salary on commute.

7. Going to the gym.

8. Planning to go out.

9. Having to interact and socialise with people.

10. Being on the move every moment.

11. Having to attend weddings.

12. Meeting my nosy relatives.

Let us know what you think you don't miss in the lockdown.