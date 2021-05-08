Over the last few years, a few things that used to fairly normal have been disallowed in India. We have listed a few of those things below.

1. Journalist covering the gangrape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh.

2. Hospitals reporting a shortage of oxygen and asking for help to save their patients.

3. Seeking an oxygen cylinder for your grandfather on Twitter.

4. Questioning about the money donated to PM Cares Fund.

5. Being a Muslim working in a COVID war room.

6. Making TV shows that 'offend religious sentiments'.

7. Editing Google docs about 'protests'.

8. Being a political activist speaking against the government.

9. Being a journalist doing their jobs.

10. Students studying in their own college library.

11. Students protecting other students from being assaulted by police.

12. Making cartoons criticising the judiciary.

I'll just leave it here and let you ponder over all this for a while.