2020 has literally been the most gloomy year one can imagine. Be it a pandemic or all the fake news around us, battling this year has been quite a task. But hey, we all emerged victorious and sailed through this wretched year.

But getting through this year wasn't easy and everybody did whatever they could to remain positive (read : sane). So, people shared what kept them going through this year and we just love them.

Whatever floats your boat.



Design Credits : Nupur Agrawal