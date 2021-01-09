2020 was a bad year by every stretch of the imagination. But that did not mean all the bad crap that happened in 2020 would just be over when the year was. I mean, it's only been 8 days and the Americans have attempted a coup in their own country!

1. Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington after months of the US President riling them up by calling the election results fraud.

2. After the attack on US' Capitol building, both Twitter and Facebook banned Trump for at least two weeks, claiming that he had been inciting these violent acts. However, Trump seems to have made a comeback on Twitter.

3. A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court to remove Amitabh Bachchan’s voice from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus because he, along with some family members had themselves been infected.

4. Jack Ma, billionaire and the founder of Alibaba has reportedly not been seen in public since October, the same time when he had hit out at the ruling Communist regime in China.

5. Elon Musk passed Jeff Bezos to become the richest man in the world.

6. The Supreme Court declined to put a stay on laws against bigoted propaganda of 'love jihad' brought in by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments.

7. An Indian flag was spotted at the violent coup attempted by Trump supporters in the United States.

8. At least 82 Indians have been found infected with the new strain of COVID-19 that was discovered in Britain during the last weeks of 2020.

9. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be divorcing.

10. Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin ran into a controversy after it got regulatory approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use without phase-3 trial results.

11. Satya Paul, the iconic Indian fashion designer, died at the age of 78 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

12. A 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and brutally murdered allegedly by a priest and two others in the Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. According to reports, the cops did not respond to complaints about the same for 18 hours.

See, the end of a year doesn't necessarily mean the end of our miseries.