India is a land of diversity. With our unique traditions and culture, we can offer a lot to the world.

People on Reddit are talking about "What is something the rest of the world can learn from India?" and Indians have a lot to say.

1. "Generic drugs for most of the human population, even Robin Hooding some patents."

Answer Source - Reddit

2. "Using water to wash our ass. Honestly!"

Answer Source - Reddit

3. "Vegetarian food. In the west when someone hears about vegetarian food, they mostly think about salads or some other popular food like falafel and hummus. Indians have come up with so many varieties suiting every palate."



Answer Source - Reddit

4. "Do breathing exercises (Pranayam) in a Delhi park, early autumn/ winter morning when the AQI stands well past twice x hazardous."

Answer Source - Reddit

5. "Space exploration with a limited budget."

Answer Source - Reddit

6. Jugaad.

Answer Source - Reddit

7. " Indians can critique an Ingmar Bergman movie, state their favourite series is Friends, Office, or Schitt creek while also enjoy watching Anupama with their parents. We can enjoy chicken tikka, dosa or a ravioli equally. Our ability to live in different worlds."



Answer Source - Reddit

8. How to move 7-8 adults in a small passenger vehicle. Energy efficiency!

Answer Source - Reddit

9. "Indian culture to my understanding is so different and vast that that is your strong suit. How many different “Indian people” are there, how many languages and religions are there."



Answer Source - Reddit

10. "Smiling faces. Even though we have a lot of problems, there are more smiling faces in India. Man who opens a restaurant door, an auto driver, a woman who sells flowers in the street, etc etc."



Answer Source - Reddit

11. "I would say the hardworking nature of many Indians is unparalleled. Because so many people want a good life, and so few resources are available, everyone has to work hard."

Answer Source - Reddit

12. "Diversity. we are so different yet we are all united."

Answer Source - Reddit

13."Indians have a way of living alongside wildlife, despite their large population. As a result, there's still so much biodiversity in India, many large animals are still not extinct. The same can't be said of most of the developed world."

Answer Source - Reddit

14. "Multiculturalism. India has been the OG multicultural land for a long time."



Answer Source - Reddit

15. "Patience. We have a lot of patience before we complain. We are so used to any Sarkari work done taking a long time, standing in queues forever, waiting in traffic, making up with an intolerable family, etc. People in developed countries have a much lower threshold before they complain, break up, etc."



Answer Source - Reddit

16. "Caring for their goddamn children."

Answer Source - Reddit

17. "Multiplicity of languages and the capability to instantly switch the language according to the context."

Answer Source - Reddit

What do you think the world can learn from India?