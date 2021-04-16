Most of the states in India have announced a weekend lockdown starting tonight. If you are wondering what to do while at home, here's a few things that don't involve going out.

1. Clean your room. I am sure it's been pending for a while.

2. Make Dalgona coffee again because Starbucks toh nahin ja sakte.

3. Install Ludo King again because all your friends are at home too.

4. Netflix and chill because we have been doing that all year.

5. Update your CV because your current job sucks.

6. Have a video game marathon because that's your best escape.

7. Try the new makeup you bought recently because why not.

8. Make home workout videos for Instagram because waise to tum karte nahi ho.

9. Make remix reels because you secretly miss TikTok.

10. Have sex if you are lucky enough to have someone, else aatmanirbhar bano.

11. Cry because zindagi ki yehi reet hai...

12. Have conversations with yourself, not that you needed us to tell you that.

13. Add 100 things to shopping cart and then forget about it. Paise toh hai nahi BC.

14. Scroll endlessly through Facebook and Instagram, you're not actually seeing anything.

15. Sleep, wake up, eat. Repeat.

16. Argue with someone on social media.

17. Get drunk at home. You were going to do that anyway. Curfew toh sirf ek aur bahana hai.

18. Tell your friends, 5 baje zoom party karte hain and then don't show up

19. Watch FRIENDS on repeat and contemplate if Ross and Rachel were really on a break.

20. Take random ScoopWhoop quizzes.

Tell us what you plan to do over the weekend.