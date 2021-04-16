Most of the states in India have announced a weekend lockdown starting tonight. If you are wondering what to do while at home, here's a few things that don't involve going out.

1. Clean your room. I am sure it's been pending for a while.

Source: Reddit

2. Make Dalgona coffee again because Starbucks toh nahin ja sakte.

Source: unsplash

3. Install Ludo King again because all your friends are at home too.

Source: unsplash

4. Netflix and chill because we have been doing that all year.

Source: unsplash

5. Update your CV because your current job sucks.

Source: unsplash

6. Have a video game marathon because that's your best escape.

Source: unsplash

7. Try the new makeup you bought recently because why not.

Source: unsplash

8. Make home workout videos for Instagram because waise to tum karte nahi ho.

Source: unsplash

9. Make remix reels because you secretly miss TikTok.

Source: unsplash

10. Have sex if you are lucky enough to have someone, else aatmanirbhar bano.

Source: unsplash

11. Cry because zindagi ki yehi reet hai...

Source: unsplash

12. Have conversations with yourself, not that you needed us to tell you that.

Source: unsplash

13. Add 100 things to shopping cart and then forget about it. Paise toh hai nahi BC.

Source: unsplash

14. Scroll endlessly through Facebook and Instagram, you're not actually seeing anything.

Source: unsplash

15. Sleep, wake up, eat. Repeat.

Source: unsplash

16. Argue with someone on social media.

Source: unsplash

17. Get drunk at home. You were going to do that anyway. Curfew toh sirf ek aur bahana hai.

Source: unsplash

18. Tell your friends, 5 baje zoom party karte hain and then don't show up

Source: unsplash

19. Watch FRIENDS on repeat and contemplate if Ross and Rachel were really on a break.

Source: unsplash

20. Take random ScoopWhoop quizzes.

via GIPHY

Tell us what you plan to do over the weekend.