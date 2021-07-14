Since the advent of the 'Twitter-era', it has become very normal for us to see someone or the other being trolled for the strangest of reasons. We are talking about intimate/personal choices of people that no one should have the right to comment on. Here, we list some of them.

1. Visiting a temple structure because it's part of our cultural history, irrespective of our religious beliefs.

Exactly. Sara ali khan visited Kamaykha and hindus fell for it. Hindus dont realise that she is a muslim and she is doing Takiya to fool hindus to watch her movies. None speak for hindu faith,praise sanatan Dharma. Least they do is visit some temples and hindus get fooled — Molu Shar (@MoluShar) July 14, 2021

2. Choosing to stay or end a relationship with a partner if it's not working out without having to clarify it to the world.

Aamir Khan successfully executed his 2nd official #LoveJihad https://t.co/jFwQDbHqRm — Debiprasad (@AskLipun) July 3, 2021

3. Marrying whoever someone chooses to as long as it's consensual, irrespective of caste, creed, colour, etc.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died due to daughter's (love) jihad, devious son-in-law looting everything and running away with niece!! All Hindus and their daughters something can be learned from the life of Sheila Dikshit.



https://t.co/Mv8eNTMKUz — हिन्दुस्तानी 🇮🇳 (@Hindustani_03) July 9, 2021

4. What they are wearing to their loved one's funeral because it is basic goddamn decency.

5. Not being good at English because knowledge of a language doesn't reflect on a person's capabilities.

6. Having a political opinion and/or wanting to know more about a protest happening in some part of the world.

7. The colour of their skin because it's plain racism and cannot be passed off as a 'joke'.

Kaluwe....kitna jooth bolta hai tu yaar 🤣😂 — Sachin Trivedi 🇮🇳 (@ethicallywicked) March 8, 2020

Disgusting racism on Marcus Rashford’s social media pic.twitter.com/6K3mwk21PD — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 11, 2021

8. Wearing the clothes of their choice.

9. Their weight because there is a lot of toxicity in the world already and no one needs to feel bad for how they look.

Sonakshi Sinha : I have done struggle from being fat to fit .



Ananya pandey : pic.twitter.com/TQzijZniHU — Sachin🇮🇳 (@Humorousbeeing) August 18, 2020

10. Making life choices that one has or hasn't moved on from. It's their life and they can do whatever they want.

Mia, go back to doing porn. This level of debasement is not worth what the CIA is paying you lol — Jon Benet Rammstein (@JonBeRammstein) July 12, 2021

11. Who someone is dating or how many partners they have had, and how quickly they move on from a breakup.

2021 : Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced divorce after 15 years



2017 : Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora announced divorce after 19 years



2014 : Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced divorce after 14 years



7th phera in wedding is a promise to stay together for eternity pic.twitter.com/LfP5zlACfq — Karthik Reddy 🇮🇳 (@bykarthikreddy) July 3, 2021

12. What sexual orientation/gender a person identifies with, because it's their choice to make and no one gets to have an opinion on it.

13. Having a child, not having a child, the age someone decides to have a child.

Still 3 year of marriage but didn’t have a baby**

.

Anushka: pic.twitter.com/9bbyDS3LJA — memenation250 (@SonyNirmal) August 10, 2020

14. For merely playing with friends who practice some other religion.

#Shocking Temple authorities in #Sullia #DakshinKannada object to #Hindu boys playing with #Christian friends at temple playground. Praveen Kumar of Swami Koragajja temple directs the Christian boy to get out of the ground. Asks him to go play at church ground & not to come here. pic.twitter.com/0lQGXBOUrT — Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) July 14, 2021

15. Choosing to carry a loved one's bier irrespective of gender.

This is what happens when Hindu women are given more liberty then they can possibly handle,and then starts abusing it. Without knowing the reason behind the funeral rituals, Here Mandira in Jeans showing her small and limited mind capacity to unde the gravity of rituals. SHAME.. — Dr. Rahul Verma🚩🚩🚩🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@RahulVerma1403) July 5, 2021

Work on your thinking, try to grow, and until that happens, keep your opinions to yourself.