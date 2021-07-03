Apple products are notoriously expensive. But you have an iPhone and you don't care because it's nice, don't you? Well, for the rest of us without generational wealth, this article will put into perspective just how pricey this shite is.

1. You can buy 611 very basic tablets for underprivileged kids for the price of one Mac Pro, which costs Rs 42.83 lakh.

2. You could get vaccinations to approximately 243 people for the cost of 1 iMac 27-in (5K Retina), which costs Rs 1,69,900.

3. You could pay the salary of 45 ASHA workers for the price of one MacBook Pro 16-in, which costs Rs 1,99,900.

4. You could buy a basic meal for at least 760 people for the price of one iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (5th generation), which costs Rs 99,900.

5. You could buy 8 Wagon R and still save some money for the price of one Mac Pro, which costs Rs Rs 42.86 lakh.

6. You could buy atleast 109 Tommy Hilfiger analog watches for the price of one iMac 5K Retina, which costs Rs 13.76 lakh.

7. You could get full body checkups at good hospitals for about 71 people for the price of one MacBook Air.

8. You could pay for the primary education of at least 63 kids for the price of one Pro Display XDR, which costs Rs 5.3 lakh.

9. You could buy 4 Harley Davidson Iron 883 for the price of one Mac Pro, which costs Rs 42.86 lakh.

10. You could buy the whole set of NCERT books for 95 students in the 10th grade for the price of one MacBook Pro 13-in.

There you go. I am never gonna be able to buy Apple anything ever in my life.

All the prices mentioned above have been taken from Apple's website.