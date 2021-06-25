2021 has certainly not been kind to us. Earlier this year, we were hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic leading to so many deaths.

Despite the tragedy, people are still not following COVID protocols, thereby increasing the chances of a third wave.

#Covid19 third wave to hit India in next 6-8 weeks: AIIMS Director #RandeepGuleria



"We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in, the senior doctor said https://t.co/HUfzdb4xq7 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 19, 2021

So, if you're thinking how is this even possible? Well, it's because of a lack of social distancing and foregoing masks in public places, as evident by these photos.

Yesterday evening scenes at Pacific Mall, Delhi.



Third wave abhinandan samaroh. pic.twitter.com/EgS83wTcsP — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) June 14, 2021

#WATCH| West Bengal: Trinamool Congress' local leaders in Ilambazar block of Birbhum perform ‘purification' ritual of workers who are joining TMC from BJP, with the spraying of sanitizer. pic.twitter.com/Q4krju0fXT — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Reposted from @ndtv As soon as Himachal Pradesh announced that COVID-19 RT-PCR negative tests are no longer required to enter the state, hundreds of cars were seen on the road leading up to the state#Himachal #HimachalPradesh #Traffic #TrafficJam #RTPCRTest #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/QP9k7QASKx — Monowar Hussain (@Monowartlp) June 13, 2021

Maharashtra: Large group of protesters including BJP workers held a demonstration in Navi Mumbai over the name of the international airport being built in the city



Heavy security deployed at the spot. pic.twitter.com/6AOkRhG2nD — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Puri: Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are being adorned with 'Gajanan Besha' on the occasion of Deba Snana Purnima. pic.twitter.com/NfDexNRggO — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Over 250 tourists were booked by the Kasa police for overcrowding at the Asheri Fort in #Palghar.



On Saturday and Sunday, thousands of tourists, including trekkers visited the fort located on the hills near Mendhavan Khind on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. pic.twitter.com/E8SsqRB8yi — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) June 22, 2021

Andhra Pradesh: Social distancing norms violated during a meeting with beneficiaries of a state government's scheme at Kasibugga yesterday.



Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Minister Appalaraju Seediri was also present in the meeting pic.twitter.com/BDrAq7SJ0q — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

Offering 'ladoos' to the Congress MLA (for his son's appointment), the protesting Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers said, "He (Rakesh Pandey) has a clean image, he should hand over the jobs to the poor & youth. The jobs have been taken away from deserving candidates." pic.twitter.com/naeVdPSjmr — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Maharashtra | Congress workers welcomed former Minister Sunil Deshmukh as he quit BJP and rejoined Congress. Deshmukh had switched to BJP in 2014.#Amravati pic.twitter.com/IgOUFTp3QW — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Telangana | A Tribal groom from Adilabad district married two brides at the same time



Both girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man. Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage: Pandra Jaivantharao, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) pic.twitter.com/3rEKA5n51W — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Protestors Demand Naming Of Navi Mumbai Airport After Activist D B Patil https://t.co/1oFvtXYeq5 pic.twitter.com/2CcKjbcfzN — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) June 24, 2021

Uttarakhand: Devotees take holy dip at Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Haridwar on Ganga Dussehra



Circle Officer says, "We asked people to take holy dip at their homes. At border, only people with negative RT-PCR certificates being allowed. We're urging people at Ghat to follow COVID norms." pic.twitter.com/OLBrYNdfme — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Odisha | Snan Poornima Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was held at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri today



"Preparations are underway for the Rath Yatra on July 12," says DM Puri pic.twitter.com/GdXDsh0Iex — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Ah, when are we going to learn?