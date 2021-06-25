2021 has certainly not been kind to us. Earlier this year, we were hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic leading to so many deaths.
Despite the tragedy, people are still not following COVID protocols, thereby increasing the chances of a third wave.
#Covid19 third wave to hit India in next 6-8 weeks: AIIMS Director #RandeepGuleria— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 19, 2021
"We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in, the senior doctor said https://t.co/HUfzdb4xq7
So, if you're thinking how is this even possible? Well, it's because of a lack of social distancing and foregoing masks in public places, as evident by these photos.
Yesterday evening scenes at Pacific Mall, Delhi.— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) June 14, 2021
Third wave abhinandan samaroh. pic.twitter.com/EgS83wTcsP
#WATCH| West Bengal: Trinamool Congress' local leaders in Ilambazar block of Birbhum perform ‘purification' ritual of workers who are joining TMC from BJP, with the spraying of sanitizer. pic.twitter.com/Q4krju0fXT— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021
Reposted from @ndtv As soon as Himachal Pradesh announced that COVID-19 RT-PCR negative tests are no longer required to enter the state, hundreds of cars were seen on the road leading up to the state#Himachal #HimachalPradesh #Traffic #TrafficJam #RTPCRTest #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/QP9k7QASKx— Monowar Hussain (@Monowartlp) June 13, 2021
Maharashtra: Large group of protesters including BJP workers held a demonstration in Navi Mumbai over the name of the international airport being built in the city— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021
Heavy security deployed at the spot. pic.twitter.com/6AOkRhG2nD
Puri: Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are being adorned with 'Gajanan Besha' on the occasion of Deba Snana Purnima. pic.twitter.com/NfDexNRggO— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021
Over 250 tourists were booked by the Kasa police for overcrowding at the Asheri Fort in #Palghar.— TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) June 22, 2021
On Saturday and Sunday, thousands of tourists, including trekkers visited the fort located on the hills near Mendhavan Khind on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. pic.twitter.com/E8SsqRB8yi
Andhra Pradesh: Social distancing norms violated during a meeting with beneficiaries of a state government's scheme at Kasibugga yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021
Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Minister Appalaraju Seediri was also present in the meeting pic.twitter.com/BDrAq7SJ0q
Offering 'ladoos' to the Congress MLA (for his son's appointment), the protesting Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers said, "He (Rakesh Pandey) has a clean image, he should hand over the jobs to the poor & youth. The jobs have been taken away from deserving candidates." pic.twitter.com/naeVdPSjmr— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Maharashtra | Congress workers welcomed former Minister Sunil Deshmukh as he quit BJP and rejoined Congress. Deshmukh had switched to BJP in 2014.#Amravati pic.twitter.com/IgOUFTp3QW— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021
Telangana | A Tribal groom from Adilabad district married two brides at the same time— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021
Both girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man. Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage: Pandra Jaivantharao, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) pic.twitter.com/3rEKA5n51W
Protestors Demand Naming Of Navi Mumbai Airport After Activist D B Patil https://t.co/1oFvtXYeq5 pic.twitter.com/2CcKjbcfzN— NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) June 24, 2021
Uttarakhand: Devotees take holy dip at Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Haridwar on Ganga Dussehra— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021
Circle Officer says, "We asked people to take holy dip at their homes. At border, only people with negative RT-PCR certificates being allowed. We're urging people at Ghat to follow COVID norms." pic.twitter.com/OLBrYNdfme
Odisha | Snan Poornima Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was held at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri today— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021
"Preparations are underway for the Rath Yatra on July 12," says DM Puri pic.twitter.com/GdXDsh0Iex
Ah, when are we going to learn?