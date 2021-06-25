2021 has certainly not been kind to us. Earlier this year, we were hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic leading to so many deaths. 

Despite the tragedy, people are still not following COVID protocols, thereby increasing the chances of a third wave. 

So, if you're thinking how is this even possible? Well, it's because of a lack of social distancing and foregoing masks in public places, as evident by these photos.

Ah, when are we going to learn? 