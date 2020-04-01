As of today, India has recorded a total of 1,637 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths. People from around the country are doing their part in fighting this disease. From staying indoors, to standing on the front lines and even donating to relief funds.

One such inspiring story is that of a 82-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Vidhisha city who has donated Rs 1 lakh from her pension, to the MP CM's relief fund.

In a video shared by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Salbha Uskar, a retired employee talks about the importance of staying indoors and helping each other in this situation.

Salbha Uskar revealed in the video that the money is her and husband's hard-earned pension of two months. She states that after she saw the condition of the country, she decided that she must do her part in helping those who are suffering.

मां तुझे सलाम!



विदिशा की 82 वर्षीय श्रीमती सलभा उसकर जी ने अपनी पेंशन से मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में एक लाख दिये। मां के इस अमूल्य आशीर्वाद ने #COVID19 के विरुद्ध लड़ाई में मेरा आत्मबल बहुत बढ़ा दिया है। एक मां का हृदय ही इतना विशाल हो सकता है,मां के चरणों में बारंबार प्रणाम, आभार! pic.twitter.com/0pk4Ia6nLW — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 31, 2020

Her generosity is truly an inspiration!