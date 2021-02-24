Who is a changemaker? Anyone. It can be anyone. From the person making changes in public policies to the person working their hardest at a grass-root level, everyone deserves equal recognition and appreciation! One such instance is of R Pappammal from Coimbatore.

R Pappammal, a 105-year-old has been awarded the Padma Shri this year for shedding light on organic farming. Since she comes from a long line of agriculturists, she has worked closely with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University through the years.

And so, through all the people she met while working with the college, she came across the term 'organic farming.' From that point onwards, R Pappammal began learning how to farm without the use of harmful chemicals. Slowly, over time, the Agricultural University started sending students to her farm to learn from her. She became known for her clean farming practices.

This wasn't a one-sided association though, Pappammal was also invited to visit farms in several other cities (via the college), to learn from them, and to impart them with the knowledge she had. Her immense hard work and intelligence lead to her gaining quite a reputation. So, no wonder she has been awarded the Padma Shri! To be 105, and to still be open to learning, while also constantly working at helping society - is a phenomenal way to live life. In fact, she's received a lot of love from netizens.

105 Year old Ms.Pappammal from Coimbatore - who runs her own Organic farm conferred Padma Shri Award 2021. pic.twitter.com/KRBvPmhBqU — Kishore Chandran 🇮🇳 (@Kishore36451190) January 25, 2021

Here are some of the wonderful reactions this Tweet received.

Adorable. Really she deserves Padmshri. — Sudhakar (@smishra169) January 26, 2021

Inspiring. — Shreya Birthare (@shreyaasays) January 25, 2021

Such good news! — Dr. Sujata Ashwarya (@ash_sujata) January 25, 2021

🙏❤️ — Akhil Kumar (@akhilkumar022) January 25, 2021

Brilliant 🙌 — Vegetarian Hero 🇮🇳 (@VegetarianHero) January 25, 2021

Wow

Great news

Congratulations to amma

We all are Chiraruni to her courage and pride of work — the common man of india (@murthymaharaj) January 25, 2021

True Inspiration 😊🥰🙏 — Abd (@AbinasSabat) January 25, 2021

These are the real people who make difference at the ground.Pranamam 🙏🏼👏 — P Sudheer (@SudheerPut) January 25, 2021

We think she is pretty darn cool!