As if we weren't already in love with the way the New Zealand government is leading the country, we just found another reason - its advertisement for the 'keep it real online' campaign.

In an advertisement shared by Twitter user Darren Ewing, the New Zealand government hilariously and succinctly drives home the lesson on why parents/guardians need to ensure that kids don't look to porn as an example of real-life relationships.

new zealand is brilliant.pic.twitter.com/EO9mpsGvsK — Darren Ewing (@sadknob) June 13, 2020

The ad shows a couple, in the buff, entering a woman's house and stating that they were there to meet her son, who often views them on a laptop, mobile, tab, etc. The assumption is clear - he is viewing porn.

And that's when the woman decides, she needs to have 'the talk' with her son, about why porn is not an indication of how sex works and why consent is of utmost importance.

What's brilliant about the advertisement is that it does not insinuate that banning porn is the answer, because curious minds will always find a way to watch pornographic content. What is important is to have an honest, open conversation with children and young adults.

Twitter was more than impressed by the advertisement, and even shared some of the other advertisements by NZ Govt. to show, this ad wasn't a one-time wonder:

NZ has a living wage, free health insurance, paid vacation and if you have a baby you get a free homebirth midwife. Had a friend that lived there, and honestly it sounded amazing to me. — Yael ♿️✡️ (@righteous_femme) June 14, 2020

I love her for the way she solves problems. Jacinda Ardern is absolutely amazing and extraordinary.

She has a lot of empathy but also the necessary amount of authority to make changes. She is very good in the art of compromising. — kamika 🕷️ (@worriedgrandma7) June 14, 2020

Just watched it again, genuinely amazing piece of acting. — Gal Dagon 🏴 (@gal_dagon) June 14, 2020

Hell, I’m a woman in my 30s and I’m still telling other women in their 30s that what they see on TV isn’t how it actually works, and that’s okay. — A (@quilssachent) June 14, 2020

This would be great in the US, except we have a large amount of people that are both prude and deviant at the same time. We have large hangups in the States. — Gabe Durrant (@jaymesbawned) June 14, 2020

This ad really is excellent: https://t.co/epJLMU8qRN — Kath Albury (@KathAlbury) June 15, 2020

The pearl clutching that would commence in the U.S if an ad like this was shown..... lol



But this is absolutely amazing — Kujo (@kujo1017) June 13, 2020

I arrived home from living abroad for almost 3 years. Get into my quarantine hotel room, check the telly and this is one of the first things that I see.

God defend New Zealand. — 2 lil 2 stiff (@LILSTIFFY420) June 14, 2020

And here’s how NZ deal with people dumping rubbish illegally... pic.twitter.com/Po86pGwEtm — Brian (@WingdingNZ) June 14, 2020

Yes, we do make a good ad. https://t.co/mGiL8cjljU — Ted from NZ (@Ted_from_NZ) June 14, 2020

There's also this one https://t.co/uqApJx8bBI about cyber bullying which is really good. — Naomi Austin (@Naomi_A79) June 14, 2020

Is there anything in which New Zealand is not leading the way?