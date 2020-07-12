If following your dreams had a face then this would be it. Ravi Hongal, a man living in Belgaum, Karnataka is so obsessed and passionate about cameras and photography that he actually built himself a camera-shaped house.



Not just that, the 49-year-old photographer even named his three sons, Canon, Nikon and Epson after the famous camera brands.

Photography Obsessed Man Builds a Camera Shaped House For Himself and Sons: Canon, Nikon and Epson https://t.co/NNk1oS8ziv pic.twitter.com/nAKZ1C53nu — Laughing Squid (@LaughingSquid) July 10, 2020

Naturally, the three-story house has garnered a lot of attention and has become the latest attraction in the city.



Ravi has spent over £75,000 or 71,18,658.35 INR on the house. The exterior design of the house has a lens, a flash, a showreel, a memory card and a viewfinder whereas the interiors have ceilings and walls designed as various other parts of the camera.

Well, talk about literally 'living' your dream.