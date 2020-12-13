This wedding season, most of us are missing shaadi ka khana. However, a family in Chennai has found the perfect solution to beat our shaadi blues.

Along with the wedding invite, this Tamil family sent bags of food - complete with Sambar, Rasam, Potato fry and all our other favourites. So no one feels left out during the virtual wedding.

A Twitter user shared pictures of the elaborate kalyanam saapadu that has our mouth watering. The invited guests received four bags, each of which had two big and two small tiffin carriers and banana leaves. There were a total of 12 dishes including sambar, rasam, puli sadham to payasam and kheer packed inside the bags along with instructions on the placement of each item on the banana leaf, just the way it is traditionally meant to be eaten.

Prepared by Arusuvai Arasu Caterers, the food was delivered with the help of a technology-enabled logistics firm - Unanu Technologies which is run by Srinivasan Sundararajan, a friend of the host.

We just had to deliver the bags, it was a return gift for the recipients. There were a lot of challenges, but it was a learning experience. As the size of each package was different and huge, it was impossible to deliver it on bikes using food delivery agents and that personal touch would also have been lost if it was done through them.

- Srinivasan Sundararajan to The Hindu

New trend of marriage invitation. Marriage food will be delivered at your doorstep. pic.twitter.com/ooEz1qbsvP — Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) December 10, 2020

In total, 700 packages were delivered at 250 homes. Twitter was impressed with this brilliant and innovative idea.

Love the detailing, they also told the places in the banana leaf where each item needs to be served ! — Shankar Sundarrajan (@Shankarsundar) December 11, 2020

Very nice concept, another one of the 'tradition meets modern times' moments — Vikram Singh Vishen (@VikramSinghVis3) December 11, 2020

So much yes!! Gentle on carbon footprint, high on innovation! Ye bekar ki Indian Big Fat Wedding showbaazi should stop somewhere. Especially during unprecedented times like this pandemic. — TerBear (@rohitpamnani) December 11, 2020

The plantain leaf showing the order of serving is the ultimate detailing. Quite liked it. — Deepak Kulshrestha (@kul_deepak17) December 12, 2020

Beautifully done! Classy too. Appropriate for the times. — First Zinnia 🇮🇳 (@FirstZinnia) December 11, 2020

Love this different approach, the food menu and its parcel bags — Jee↙️ (@gbalajindia) December 11, 2020

Who else is craving some South Indian food now?