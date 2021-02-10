Who doesn't love woke kids? They're quick to check you when you're being insensitive and honestly, that's how you know there is some hope for the future of this world after all. Similarly, on the 9th of February, the world witnessed a class VIII boy from Telangana raise his voice for the environment. 

Image of the chopped tree
Source: New Indian Express

The boy acted quickly on his wit and environmental awareness by complaining against a man who cut a forty-year old neem tree. He called up the Telangana Forest Department's toll-free number and informed them of a tree being cut and it resulted in the man having to pay a fine of Rs 62,075. This took place in Saidabad, Hyderabad. 

An image of trees being cut
Source: Twitter/aidenbutler007

Here are some of the things netizens had to say for the child's bravery and smarts. 

High-key impressed and proud of this kid!