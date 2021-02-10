Who doesn't love woke kids? They're quick to check you when you're being insensitive and honestly, that's how you know there is some hope for the future of this world after all. Similarly, on the 9th of February, the world witnessed a class VIII boy from Telangana raise his voice for the environment.

The boy acted quickly on his wit and environmental awareness by complaining against a man who cut a forty-year old neem tree. He called up the Telangana Forest Department's toll-free number and informed them of a tree being cut and it resulted in the man having to pay a fine of Rs 62,075. This took place in Saidabad, Hyderabad.

Here are some of the things netizens had to say for the child's bravery and smarts.

Telangana forest department fined a man for Rs 62k for felling down a Neem tree

class 8th boy filed a complaint against that man to forest officials, little warrior on his duty🏠 pic.twitter.com/HzrQKg9nWZ — Aiden Butler (@aidenbutler007) February 9, 2021

#Telangana forest department imposed a fine of Rs 62,075 after Saidabad residents chopped a 42-year-old neem tree. Forest dept took action against them after they received a complain by a Class 8 boy. He introduced himself as a green brigadier & asked for action against them! pic.twitter.com/qdxWEt4VyU — Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) February 8, 2021

Well done kid👏. You gave a Tight slap. — Malakpet Diaries (@MalakpetD) February 8, 2021

My loads of love and blessings to this boy ,the green brigadier.

We need many of such young minds . pic.twitter.com/JKyrIdAf23 — Mehnaz Amjad (@Mehnaz_Amjad) February 9, 2021

High-key impressed and proud of this kid!