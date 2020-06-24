In a heartwarming gesture, a couple decided to ditch the lavish celebrations of their big-fat white wedding and started their new life by donating hospital beds and oxygen cylinders to a rural COVID-19 care centre.

28-year-old Eric Anton Lobo and 27-year-old Merlin reportedly didn't mind giving up their idea of having a traditional Christian wedding surrounded by over 2000 guests, gallons of wine and amazing food.

Armoured with masks and sanitizers, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding with a limited guest list of 22 people.

Instead of spending their funds on a big fat wedding, they utilized their resources in a different way. Their heart went out to the people who were struggling with the pandemic and the ones who had lost their lives in Vasai-Virar.

After their beautiful ceremony, they visited the COVID care center in Satpala village and officially inaugurated the beds. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the groom further added:

We wanted to share our joy with our fellow Vasai residents by helping provide better care for patients in hospitals.

However, their journey to make the arrangements was not a cakewalk. The couple had to take various official permissions to get their special project approved but with their pure intentions of serving the people in need, nothing could come in their way.

Once they were granted the permission, the couple approached a Vasai based fabricator to ensure that the design of the beds were as per the guidelines laid down by the government's health department.

Along with juggling other things, the couple also managed to source materials and arrange for oxygen cylinders.

The couple has been at the forefront of voluntary work. They've actively been a part of community kitchens and have helped migrant workers in their area to connect with the government officials so that they can be booked on the Shramik special trains.

This generous power couple, selflessly devoting their resources to fight for a better cause are giving us some major couple goals.