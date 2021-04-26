It has been over a year since Covid-19 changed our lives. While other countries are slowly getting back to normal, India is battling with a more severe second wave of coronavirus. 

However, a Twitter thread from last year by Dr Faheem Younus about coexisting with Covid-19 is still making sense and is more relevant than ever.     

Younus asked not to deny science since this pandemic is here to stay. He compared all the precautions for Covid-19 with driving a car. 

He explained in a very simple manner how before driving a car, you follow all the safety rules religiously and the same should be done for coronavirus precautions. 

In the end, he suggested that if everyone wears a mask, maintains distance, washes hands and avoids crowds lives could be saved without a lockdown.                

Let's not go easy on this virus and fight it by taking all necessary precautions.    