It has been over a year since Covid-19 changed our lives. While other countries are slowly getting back to normal, India is battling with a more severe second wave of coronavirus.

However, a Twitter thread from last year by Dr Faheem Younus about coexisting with Covid-19 is still making sense and is more relevant than ever.

Younus asked not to deny science since this pandemic is here to stay. He compared all the precautions for Covid-19 with driving a car.

2/

Before driving a car, we learn/abide by certain rules. That’s not giving up our freedoms



We wear a seatbelt before driving; during pandemic, wear a mask before going in public



Just like we keep a safe distance between cars, maintain >6 feet between each other in public — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

He explained in a very simple manner how before driving a car, you follow all the safety rules religiously and the same should be done for coronavirus precautions.

4/

Drivers get excited/lose control while speeding



Similarly, fun crowds may excite but that “social speeding” spreads the virus



Avoid indoor crowds in particular



But going to office, essential shopping, safe recreation is OK; maintain distance and wear a mask



Doable. Right? — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

In the end, he suggested that if everyone wears a mask, maintains distance, washes hands and avoids crowds lives could be saved without a lockdown.

7/

If we all wear masks, maintain distance, wash hands, avoid crowds - we avoid lockdown and save lives



We safely drive thru this pandemic and reach mass vaccination.



Then remove our mask, take a deep breath, smile, hug, gather again and be grateful to God Almighty



End/ — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) June 27, 2020

Let's not go easy on this virus and fight it by taking all necessary precautions.