The spread of COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone around the world. And yet, there are those, especially patients, who have managed to stay positive through it all.

One shining example is that of this family of seven, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Malaysia. Dr Samsu Ambia Ismail, a Specialist and Head of the Emergency and Trauma Department at the Teluk Intan Hospital was the first to be diagnosed and isolated at his workplace.

even though kitorg positive covid , kitorg as a family will go through this together ☝️☝️ plus health condition kitorg okay je ,, here’s a tiktok we made to entertain ourselves kt hosp tu haha https://t.co/BLj2O0L12z pic.twitter.com/QKHrkiYEIu — Erika (@errikaaaaaaaa) March 27, 2020

His wife and five children tested positive a day later. However, nothing is getting this family down. They are making TikTok videos at the hospital and can be seen cheerfully beating the disease.

keep ur distance and wear protection people! pic.twitter.com/AY49NQR839 — Erika (@errikaaaaaaaa) March 29, 2020

I do not blame anyone and we thank everyone – from the specialist to the odd worker – taking care of us – as every one is a warrior in this battle.

- Dr Samsu Ambia to The Star

The oldest daughter, 17-year-old Erika Syamim Samsu Ambia's video went viral and so did the family's upbeat attitude. What an inspiring family! Their fighting spirit is commendable.