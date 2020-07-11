In today's WTF news, a twitter user spotted a tiger fish with perfectly aligned human-like teeth in Malaysia. 

Source: Twitter

Nope, this is not a joke or an Instagram filter, it literally looks like the fish is pouting right at the camera and posing with a perfectly candid fish gap. 

Apart from the teeth, the well-defined mouth and lips further stunned the internet, making these pictures go viral. 

Source: Twitter

Netizens can't wrap their head around this fish and its well-defined human-like features: 

Man, this fish with its perfectly aligned teeth is giving me some major complex. 