In today's WTF news, a twitter user spotted a tiger fish with perfectly aligned human-like teeth in Malaysia.

Nope, this is not a joke or an Instagram filter, it literally looks like the fish is pouting right at the camera and posing with a perfectly candid fish gap.

bibir dia lagi seksi dari aku 😭 pic.twitter.com/zzq8IPWzvD — RaffNasir• (@raff_nasir) July 2, 2020

Apart from the teeth, the well-defined mouth and lips further stunned the internet, making these pictures go viral.

Netizens can't wrap their head around this fish and its well-defined human-like features:

It has te te tee teeth.

It has teeth!! pic.twitter.com/w2YVGwqknK — The Woo (@No2dBle) July 3, 2020

Angelina Jolie is shaking — jidregen-san (@helmychicken) July 2, 2020

This mf got teeth??? Damn!! — MJ (@moyyo_) July 3, 2020

Man, this fish with its perfectly aligned teeth is giving me some major complex.