In today's WTF news, a twitter user spotted a tiger fish with perfectly aligned human-like teeth in Malaysia.
Nope, this is not a joke or an Instagram filter, it literally looks like the fish is pouting right at the camera and posing with a perfectly candid fish gap.
Apart from the teeth, the well-defined mouth and lips further stunned the internet, making these pictures go viral.
Netizens can't wrap their head around this fish and its well-defined human-like features:
July 2, 2020
It has te te tee teeth.— The Woo (@No2dBle) July 3, 2020
It has teeth!! pic.twitter.com/w2YVGwqknK
Angelina Jolie is shaking— jidregen-san (@helmychicken) July 2, 2020
July 3, 2020
Man, this fish with its perfectly aligned teeth is giving me some major complex.