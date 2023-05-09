We have not yet completely recovered from the pandemic – the same one that promoted washing hands regularly with soap and maintaining basic hygiene – and people out there have started asking people to ‘stop using soap to wash hands.’

Stop using soap to wash hands before eating.



Just wash with water. Your immune system can handle germs.



When you use soap, the soap ends up in your stomach and starts messing up your gut bacteria.



Notice that first world countries have much more people with allergies. — LifeMathMoney ₿ | Real Advice For Men (@LifeMathMoney) May 8, 2023

A Twitter user, LifeMathMoney, who gives ‘Real Advice For Men,’ sharing his wisdom said, “Stop using soap to wash hands before eating. Just wash with water. Your immune system can handle germs.”

They talked about how washing hands with soap results in soap ending up in your stomach and messing up with your gut bacteria. They had two ‘proofs’ for their theory – first-world countries having more people with allergies and a homemade video.

If you think what I’m saying is bullshit, watch this.



When you eat after using soap, some of the soap is still on your hands and you end up eating it.



Even after repeated washing, you can’t get all the soap out of your hands.



There’s no way it’s good for your health



Modern… pic.twitter.com/wnoRw0OvZi — LifeMathMoney ₿ | Real Advice For Men (@LifeMathMoney) May 8, 2023

They also made a trust-me-bro-esque argument saying, “There’s no way it’s good for your health.” As if, the germs and bacterias you’ll be ingesting are. So, of course, this ‘real advice’ didn’t sit well with people and they didn’t stay back from responding.

Only correct way to respond to this clownery👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/7pw8r6aLUr pic.twitter.com/hXwLgxMhyl — naan fungible token (@notprajot) May 8, 2023

What in the actual hell on earth is this crap? https://t.co/lhtMUQHoEY — Neville Chu DPT (@NevilleChuDPT) May 8, 2023

Pure and unadulterated garbage. https://t.co/JPp1TjZTjh — Arvind Saraswat (@arvindsaraswat) May 8, 2023

Indeed. Soap is a western conspiracy to destroy Indian immune system 🥲🙃



Infact washing hands with soap after going to the toilet is even worse 🤭🫢



Bathing with soap is the root cause of all diseases 🤪 https://t.co/v0lwTuVYMa — Gopal (@gopal__goudiyo) May 8, 2023

Baffled by how many people follow this account and fall for this bs. https://t.co/ev7pR3AaRT — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) May 8, 2023

Source: trust me daw https://t.co/G50iKdVjp8 — TYK Jonny (@that_boy_jonny) May 8, 2023

Not so long ago we were told to scrub our hands for at least 20 seconds so we don't get sick now our bodies can handle germs, nifunani. Also why can't it handle a little soap😕 https://t.co/y4ok4hZIIK — Zama Kganyago (@ZamaKganyago) May 9, 2023

i use lime flavoured soap before meals so that when i injest it with my food, my glucose response is minimised. youre playing the game wrong, my friend.



for more bs content, sign up to my newsletter. https://t.co/ALLDeuOus4 — skanda.eth (@skandadgaf) May 8, 2023

Lol, do you even know what soap is made of? It’s a simple reaction students of CBSE used to do in the 8th and 9th standard.



I’m against “anti bacterial soaps” for general use. Regular folks should use regular soap and water and wash hands for at least 2 minutes.



Please don’t… — Mo (@Mob3One) May 8, 2023

never seen a single account on here with a chanakya pfp ever say anything remotely sane https://t.co/l3mEBR8XKg — ℮ (@4SHlSH) May 8, 2023

That’s the problem with twitter.



Too many people talking about too many things they don’t have any idea about.



And justifying it with a video. Lol. https://t.co/sDKBqSW2lu — Ketofol☀️ (@aka911_) May 8, 2023

😂🤣



Science took vande bharat train after watching this & reached Ganga ji, doobne ke liye 😆 https://t.co/x5ALVeJDyr — Doctor Neha (@DrNehaRahul) May 8, 2023

Have you idiots learnt nothing from the pandemic? https://t.co/QHXhLriwUX — Nandita B (@NandiTaBandit) May 8, 2023

this was obviously going to be the end result of "reject modernity" I just figured it'd take a while to get there.



"Don't believe the lies of big soap" is my new favorite brain worm https://t.co/XnO4whq1PG — Spensecurity (@Spensecurity) May 8, 2023

Florence Nightingale called. She wants you stop tweeting. https://t.co/Vkg9FQjECG — Anirudh Menon (@kabeermenon) May 8, 2023

Stop drinking water after eating fish.



Just be done after eating. Your immune system can handle the spices.



When you drink water, it ends up in your stomach with the fish.



And then the fish starts roaming around in your stomach, doing gulu gulu gulu. https://t.co/BkOB9kLnZw — Shadab (@farzeeiqbal) May 8, 2023

Idk how after a global pandemic you come to this conclusion https://t.co/xdOwwI2oRJ — Mosi-oa-Tunya (@IndianaTheGreat) May 9, 2023

I wonder what people learnt from the global pandemic.

Check Out | After Four Years, Woman Asks Her Wedding Photographer For A Full Refund Cos She’s Now Divorced