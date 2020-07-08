Haryana Police has arrested five of the six accused in the murder of two on-duty cops in Sonipat district last week. The sixth accused was killed by the police in Jind district.

Source: Indian Express

According to NDTV, one of the murdered cops - Ravinder Singh, heroically scribbled the registration number of the accused's vehicle on his palm before he was killed, thus helping the police department identify the culprit. 

Source: NDTV

The number was first noticed during his post-mortem and helped his colleagues solve his murder along with the murder of Special Police Officer Kaptan Singh. 

Source: New Indian Express

Speaking to reporters on the same subject, Manoj Yadava, Haryana police chief, said: 

It was basic policing skill that our brave Constable Ravinder Singh displayed before losing his life. He had scribbled the vehicle number on his hand which was noticed during the post-mortem. 

Ravinder Singh and Kaptan Singh were found lying in a pool of blood last Tuesday. The inquiry suggested that they had seen the accused drinking in a car parked on the side of the Sonipat-Jind road. After trying to stop them drinking, they were attacked with sharp weapons, leading to their deaths. 