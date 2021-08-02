It’s not common that a stranger searches for you if you lose something precious in broad daylight. However, for an Indian residing in London named Rahul, things had a very filmy ending after he lost his wallet with all his cash and credit cards.

Ghazi Taimoor, a Pakistani living in London, came across a brown-hued wallet on Shoreditch High Street stacked with important cards belonging to a person named Rahul.

He then decided to initiate a heartwarming search to find its rightful owner through a very filmy Twitter thread that is now totally winning the internet.

Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street.



Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN.



Will update y’all pic.twitter.com/Z7u2aUpZHK — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

He started his hunt by trying to find Rahul on different social media platforms, but couldn’t find him.

No Rahul R****** on Facebook or Instagram. Very private individual with no social media. Common Rahul, could do better than that. — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

He even searched him on Google Images, but it was a dead end.

A Google image search suggest all Rahul R******* live in Gujrat, India. Don’t think it’s them. Need suggestions! — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

He then went on LinkedIn, a professional networking platform, and found three profiles, of which one worked in their city. Unfortunately, the account was locked and the Samaritan couldn’t reach out to the man.

Tried LinkedIn now! Of the 3 Rahul R****** - one works in London. Can’t seem to send a message they’ve locked their profile. Creepily sent them a follow request that they may never accept? Kya na Rahul — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Oh well, you might think that he gave up, right? Well, no. It’s quite the opposite actually.

He then tried to look for Rahul’s office address. He found his address on their annual accounts filed on Companies House.

Strange company - doesn’t have their address on google nor on their website. Would have called customer services, no number there either! :/



I’m going on the Companies House website. — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

And now, things got really fun. He started using SRK references for searching for his very own ‘Rahul’.

‘Anjali-style’ running to his head office now. He better not have cancelled his bank cards else this was for nothing. Rahul I’m coming! — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Found the address on their Annual accounts filed on Companies House. I’m one step closer to Rahul. Head office in Shoreditch. pic.twitter.com/CloWqQIuHa — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

After a quick coffee break, he began his journey again.

Ok distracted. Stopped at a Pret for coffee on the way. Back on it now. Where were we? — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

He's almost there.

I’m outside the Head office now! Almost there guys. Rahul main aa gayaaaaa. Buzzed on the main door. Babu ji let me in. pic.twitter.com/9GVomNLqUA — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

FINALLY! All the effort paid off and the hunt ended with Rahul in tears upon meeting the kind stranger.

Guys! We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes. We got you Rahul! pic.twitter.com/VQ7qvUMGMB — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

The live-tweeted hunt has garnered over 12.7K likes already.

While some called it the best thread of the year, others applauded him for his kind gesture. Here are some of the best responses ever.

I really hope someday someone loves me like you love the idea of Rahul 🥲 — harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) July 30, 2021

If you guys don't date, I will block this account without even following! — Pega Sis 💅🏾 (@GoofySufi) July 30, 2021

Aaaa Aaaaaaaa Aaaaaaaa Aaaaaaaa aaaaaa aaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/ItZBv8xIvC — Hina Safdar (@hinasafi) July 30, 2021

OH MY GODDDDDD THIS WAS THE MOST EXCITING THING THAT HAPPENED THIS ENTIRE YEAR — shmr (@hxshcake) July 29, 2021

Wow. You are amazing. People like you make this world beautiful and livable. — Amita Raj (@amitaraj0_2_1) July 31, 2021

Cute, isn't it?