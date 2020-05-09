We're all wondering how different things will be once the lockdown is lifted. And there is one restaurant in Amsterdam that's giving us hope that all will be beautiful and well.

Mediamatic ETEN, a restaurant in Amsterdam has created adorable tiny greenhouse style booths named "serres séparées," or separated greenhouses, for their diners so they can practice social distancing while enjoying a meal.

The restaurant told CNN that the waiters are wearing gloves and face shields to prevent any risk of infection. This greenhouse style dining seems like the perfect way to make the best of this situation. A booth ideally seats two people who live together and just want to enjoy a meal by the water.

Currently, the restaurant is only serving friends and family of the staff and has already sold out all upcoming reservations. We're not surprised, it looks like the perfect place to have a meal after being quarantined for so long.