On June 24th, NASA shared their astronomy picture of the day that left most of the people on Earth stumped. It made me believe in the concept of Asgard.

The majestic picture shows an upside-down city peeping from beneath the clouds. If you look close enough into the halo-like, warm yellow light under the clouds you'll be able to see vertical structures that resemble buildings.

And before you think this image was highly edited to defy the human eye, it wasn't. It's just a picture of the city of Chicago shot from a slightly different angle.

This whimsical image was captured by photographer Mark Hersch while he was traveling on an airplane hovering over Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in 2014.

Scientists Robert Nemiroff and Jerry Bonnel took to the official site of NASA's Astronomy Picture Of The Day to decode the mind-twisting phenomena of the picture in detail:

How could that city be upside-down? The city, Chicago, was actually perfectly right-side up. The long shadows it projected onto nearby Lake Michigan near sunset, however, when seen in reflection, made the buildings appear inverted.

While I'm awestruck looking at this picture, scientists Nemiroff and Bonnel with their reality lens further point out an interesting observation:

The Sun can be seen both above and below the cloud deck, with the latter reflected in the calm lake. As a bonus, if you look really closely – and this is quite a challenge – you can find another airplane in the image, likely also on approach to the same airport.

Well, all I could understand from the explanation is that this image might be an inverted reflection of the city of Chicago. Whatever said and done, it did take my breath away.