During this crisis, cops are performing their duties commendably. But this cop from Indore has gone a step ahead.

After completing his official duties, Vinod Dikshit, a station house officer from Palasia in Indore, teaches a teenager Mathematics and English to help him achieve his dream i.e to join the police.

Indore: Vinod Dikshit, SHO Palasia teaches a young boy Raj, after completing his official duties every day. Vinod says,"I met this boy one day during patrolling.He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So,I started teaching him English&Maths." #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/pkn7L9Pqex — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Dikshit added how he found this outspoken boy while he was patrolling during the lockdown and instantly thought of teaching him after hearing all about the dream.

I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman, but can't afford tuition. So I started teaching him English and Maths. This boy belongs to a very poor background and cannot afford any tuition fee. His father runs a tiffin centre and his grandfather is a roadside vendor.

Twitter lauded this officer.

Great work sir we need for police officer's — Jaggi (@Jaggi49390738) July 26, 2020

Great job sir... — Akhilesh (@Akhiles31286026) July 26, 2020

Memorable moments really appreciable. — Vireander Kumar Syal (@SyalVireander) July 25, 2020

The kind of police men we need !! — shashank saxena (@shashanksaxena_) July 25, 2020

We salute people like him who go beyond their call of duty.