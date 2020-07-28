During this crisis, cops are performing their duties commendably. But this cop from Indore has gone a step ahead. 

After completing his official duties, Vinod Dikshit, a station house officer from Palasia in Indore, teaches a teenager Mathematics and English to help him achieve his dream i.e to join the police.     

Dikshit added how he found this outspoken boy while he was patrolling during the lockdown and instantly thought of teaching him after hearing all about the dream.   

I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman, but can't afford tuition. So I started teaching him English and Maths. This boy belongs to a very poor background and cannot afford any tuition fee. His father runs a tiffin centre and his grandfather is a roadside vendor. 

Twitter lauded this officer. 

We salute people like him who go beyond their call of duty.  