Earlier this week, Bob a senior citizen residing in Vernon, Connecticut completed 67 years of being happily married to his wife Nancy. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the nursing homes were taking precautions and the couple wasn't allowed to visit each other.

So Bob decided to surprise Nancy with a modern take on Romeo and Juliet. He stood outside of her nursing home, holding an adorable sign in front of Nancy's window along with a bunch of balloons, in a gesture that melted our heart.

Awestruck by this grand romantic gesture, his long-term wife Nancy couldn't stop giving him flying kisses from her room on the second floor.

In 67 years, this is the first time that this couple is celebrating their first anniversary apart. Which is why Bob made sure that he did something extra special this year. He added:

It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can't be.

Here's a throwback image of the happy couple back in 1953, on the day of their wedding.

These hopeless romantic oldies are giving us millennials some major couple goals. BRB, wiping my happy tears.