The general standard of safety for workers has always been questionable in India. Be it sanitation, factories, mines or any other blue-collar job, there have been various cases where the workers have died or severely injured due to negligence and no safety gear provided to them.

A similar instance occurred in Nizampur, Telangana where a contract employee for the local electricity department balanced himself on high-tension wires to remove a stray branch caught in the power line without any gear.

This dangerous work was done by Noor, who climbed on the electric pole then performed a tightrope walk without any harness. Inch by inch he crawled towards the branch and after finally reaching it, threw it and then crawled back the same way and climbed down with no harm.

Even though, the man was unharmed, he went through this dangerous procedure with absolutely no precautions and safety measures.

Twitter criticized the government for assigning such jobs without proper measures.

Yes, such risky jobbers do not have sufficient safety measures, when compared with their counterparts in Western Part of the Globe, Sir. — YUGANDHAR ANNAVAJHALA (@YAnnavajhala) June 6, 2020

Even our sanitation workers face such extremes for no reason endangering their lives... Protective gears must be given to them as well — Mansi Bhardwaj (@Maansi0606) June 6, 2020

Norms are not flouted.The necessary gear is not given to them by the Electricity Departments.If they do get something,the quality is so bad because good quality costs money and if allotted funds are all spent on good quality gear what money would be left to pocket? #CorruptIndia — Bhavani Janakiram (@bhowanijunction) June 6, 2020

According to labour laws and norms, for a dangerous task like the one executed by Noor there should be provision of a helmet, rubber gloves, harness or safety ropes. This instance proves how India is lagging behind when it comes to safety measures.