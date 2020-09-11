In the long history of print media, newspapers have published some truly unique, at times interesting, at times heartwrenching obituaries.

And we found one that deserves a spot right at the top of the list of most interesting obituaries ever written. It's this one requested by Kartik Sahni and published in The Hindu.

Now, you may wonder what's so interesting about it? Well, try reading the whole obit, without the period breaks in the name. Or, simply, read this:

With profound regret we announce the demise of Ms. Media, beloved daughter of Mr. Freedom, and wife of Ms. Truth.

Yes. Mr. Sahni actually got an obituary about the death of media published in the newspaper. And people had a lot to say about it:

Clever work by @kartiksahni, using the obituaries section in The Hindu today to make a point about the Indian media digging several layers beyond the Mariana Trench to bury themselves. A pity though that very few people are actually aware of the death. pic.twitter.com/mF4mMcSMXc — Karthik (@beastoftraal) September 11, 2020

Gold — Nobody (@maddy2192) September 11, 2020

This is epic — Subhanshu Rautela (@SubhRautela24) September 11, 2020

Not the hero we needed, but the one we deserved!