In the long history of print media, newspapers have published some truly unique, at times interesting, at times heartwrenching obituaries. 

And we found one that deserves a spot right at the top of the list of most interesting obituaries ever written. It's this one requested by Kartik Sahni and published in The Hindu.

Now, you may wonder what's so interesting about it? Well, try reading the whole obit, without the period breaks in the name. Or, simply, read this:  

With profound regret we announce the demise of Ms. Media, beloved daughter of Mr. Freedom, and wife of Ms. Truth.

Yes. Mr. Sahni actually got an obituary about the death of media published in the newspaper. And people had a lot to say about it: 

Not the hero we needed, but the one we deserved!