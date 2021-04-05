A paan parlour in Delhi's Connaught Place has gone viral for offering gold paan.

This delicious-looking raffaelo gold paan is prepared using dry dates, cardamom, sweet chutney, gulkand, cloves and cherry bits. The paan is then, covered with gold varq and garnished with cherries.

Even you can try this refreshing paan for ₹600 at Yamus Panchayat in Connaught Place.

While some people on social media are loving the creativity, others aren't too pleased with the price.

Here's the complete address: Yamu's Panchayat, N.D.M.C Market, 92, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Would you try it out?