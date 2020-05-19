The need of the hour is social distancing, even in the house of the Lord. And this Roman Catholic priest from Detroit is showing us exactly how it needs to be done. 

70-year-old Reverend Timothy Pelc from the St Ambrose Church went viral on social media for shooting holy water into the cars as they passed the church for blessings. 

He can be seen wearing a face mask, a shield and gloves, making us proud of his COVID-19 survival skills. 

People didn't hold back from making him go viral and we're loving it.

Source: Imgur
Source: Reddit

Holi gun and Holy water, what a combination. 