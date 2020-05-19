The need of the hour is social distancing, even in the house of the Lord. And this Roman Catholic priest from Detroit is showing us exactly how it needs to be done.

70-year-old Reverend Timothy Pelc from the St Ambrose Church went viral on social media for shooting holy water into the cars as they passed the church for blessings.

He can be seen wearing a face mask, a shield and gloves, making us proud of his COVID-19 survival skills.

People didn't hold back from making him go viral and we're loving it.

The priest using a water gun to bless people with Holy water is my favourite part of the pandemic. Just imagine 50 years from now, those pictures are gonna be in textbooks 😂😂😂 — brynna with a why (@brynnaiguess) May 18, 2020

Father, Son and Holy Squirt.



Detroit priest uses squirt gun to get holy water to parishioners while maintaining social distancing. pic.twitter.com/sJ1mGVl7S4 — Mike Brookbank (@brookbanktv) May 17, 2020

Holi gun and Holy water, what a combination.