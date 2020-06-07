The COVID-19 Pandemic has managed to disrupt most things at every level. The economy being one of them. 

People waiting on the steps
Source: India.com/PTI/File

Ever since the lockdown, many have lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet. 

But in a gesture of kindness, Team Khaana Chahiye organized grocery kits for journalists who were laid off. 

They have managed to make 200 kits that have been sent to the Mumbai Press Club for distribution. 

In tough times like this, all we need is a ray of hope to carry on! 

Seeing this noble deed, people were all praises for them! 

Humanity is flourishing! 