The COVID-19 Pandemic has managed to disrupt most things at every level. The economy being one of them.

Ever since the lockdown, many have lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet.

But in a gesture of kindness, Team Khaana Chahiye organized grocery kits for journalists who were laid off.

They have managed to make 200 kits that have been sent to the Mumbai Press Club for distribution.

Team @khaanachahiye organised 200 grocery kits for journalists who've lost their jobs, at the behest of @JoshiShishir.



They've been sent to the @mumbaipressclub for distribution, Thanks @kkmookhey for organising this, Over to you @singhvarun pic.twitter.com/DO5YhtPnRX — Ruben Mascarenhas (@rubenmasc) June 6, 2020

In tough times like this, all we need is a ray of hope to carry on!

Seeing this noble deed, people were all praises for them!



Your thoughtful gestures know no bounds. Am overwhelmed. Can't say more. God bless you all abundantly. — Mini Ribeiro (@MiniRib) June 6, 2020

Whenever it is possible and acceptable in near future, I’ll hug you 🤗 — Churn Ever (@churn_ever) June 6, 2020

These difficult day's not only poor but also the educated middle class is going through misery of unemployment, pay cuts,. School fees collection is gone down emi are on head. Good to hear they got relief of some grocery because they speak for others and you all stand for them. — Rupesh Sawant (@SawantRu) June 7, 2020

Humanity is flourishing!