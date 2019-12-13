With the world browsing for answers, Google released a video depicting 2019 in search. And it just proved what we were all thinking and looking for - heroes, saviors and superhumans.

From Ironman to Katie Bouman--the scientist who discovered the first image of the black hole--Google took this chance to celebrate our on and off-screen heroes.

The term 'sheroes' too was added to the mix celebrating all the women who made a difference and has our hearts soaring.

First respondents who have saved countless lives and public figures, including Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu and BTS were also featured in this video. To say that this video will leave you in tears is an understatement since it is basically just a collection of everything awesome and wholesome in 2019.

Watch It Here:

I'm not crying, you're crying.