As if it already wasn't a poorly thought out move for so many people to travel to Himachal Pradesh once the lockdown lifted, it was all the more devastating to see how terribly people treated the hills once they got there. Recently a post on Twitter enraged many people for this exact reason; the tweet showed garbage scattered all across the Truind trek in Dharamshala.

The photos were posted by a Twitter user named Pradeep Sangwan. In his caption, he shared a plea to amplify his message about the mistreatment and abuse people like to subject the planet to. In it, he also wrote 'Post covid revenge love story,' as a way to shed light on how self-serving a lot of tourists are with respect to this pandemic.

For so many people their suffering of having to stay inside, not being able to enjoy the outdoors has taken absolute centre stage. So much so, nothing else matters! Here is the original post, take a look for yourself.

अतिथि देवो भव:



we have been enjoying the natural world for many many years but now beast has overpowered the beauty



Himalayas are just like our metro cities now, garbage at every nook & corner



Post covid revenge love story



Truind trek (Dharamshala)



Here are the reactions the post received. So many people are angered by this behaviour.

These are 3 years old pic when I did traveling in Rishikesh. You feel the freshness of the clean air, you feel the sanctity of the river Ganges which is so pure and cold. But one thing bothered me a lot, I felt rude and ashamed to see the plastic waste in the Ganga River pic.twitter.com/6gnbJxTlpT — Manik Parsad Sharma (@maniksharma_7) July 1, 2021

Sad state of affairs. Why can’t we understand this simple thing. — Dr Bhagirath Manda IRS (@DrBhageerathIRS) July 1, 2021

Now time has come to impose garbage fees to remove garbage left by tourist. And govt should employ local people to clear garbage.

I have seen in SIKKIM...Gurudongmar route, at a point, car is checked to clear of plastic in upward journey. Every destination of every state adopt it — Rajib Chattopadhyay (@Rajib_chatterji) July 1, 2021

More hands dirtying than cleaning will never be sustainable.



A probable way is to track the entry points for the plastic that people take with them and check again at exit may be, though may not scalable.



Because Civic sense in fellow Indians is in negative territory — Paws (@Pawwsibly) July 1, 2021

People will charged upon me here, but let me tell you sir, no one will give a damn.

ये जिन्दा लाशें हैं.... — Rahul Benipuri (@rb_1947) July 1, 2021

Responsible tourism --> need to launch a campaign, and also provide garbage bins where ever possible and clear them regularly. Banning plastic can also be a good idea. — Darshan Deshamudre (@deshamudre) July 2, 2021

Govt concentrates only in revenue. Opening wine shops everywhere. In the name of development selling coke every where. Drinking water is always a scarcity in any tourist place. It require both public and private participation, education, awareness and ofcourse laws. — Stay Home to Stay Safe (@Subhran9881) July 1, 2021

This is embarrassing...

Please don't throw garbage/plastic here and there...

Keep the place clean wherever you go. — Aankhen (@NyN_tweet) July 2, 2021

This unfortunately is the story everywhere in HP, every year and more so during this pandemic with the recent heavy influx of tourists.



The @CMOFFICEHP govt need to incorporate heavy fines in existing law and a dedicated vigilant tourism police to stop this nonsense. — ⚓ Alpha Bravo 🇮🇳 (@MrAlphaBravo1) July 1, 2021

Awareness is must. That can be enforced by the govt. or concerned authorities in form of strict penalties or legal actions. — Shivam Tripathi🇮🇳 (@trip2shiv95) July 1, 2021

just ban treks, people from the plains are insensitive and ignorant about respecting pristine surroundings — Rohit Garg (@rohit_269) July 1, 2021

Instead of whining please pick it. Already in western Nations plogging is a trend. Here Iam in Jaipur looking for someone with whom I will like to go plogging but I can't find anyone. So the problem is mindset not trash. — kuldeep khirwar (@Vayu_Fauzi) July 1, 2021

No words as with education does not come responsibility... But I am Sure strict Fine implementation needs to be rolled out or else #Humans failing to respect Nature which is available in Free & abundance in hills or plains anywhere and everywhere.. — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) July 1, 2021

Why don't we respect our planet? All it does is keep giving.